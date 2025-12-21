Denmark Builds Up Coastal Defenses in the Oresund and Kattegat

Following a series of drone overflights directed against Danish targets in September, the Danish Ministry of Defense has concluded an order with Kongsberg for coastal defense missiles.

After a clear provocation succeeded in closing down Copenhagen Airport on the night of September 22, Danish authorities identified four Russian-linked ships that potentially could have been used as launch platforms: the Russian-flagged coastal freighter Astrol 1 (IMO 9906544), the dark fleet tanker Pushpa (also known as Boracay, IMO 9332810) and the coastal freighter Oslo Carrier 3 (IMO 9366146). The Astrol 1 had a particularly suspicious track relative to the drone flights detected.

Astrol 1 (file image courtesy VesselFinder/Wolfgang Berthel)

The Danish Ministry of Defense’s Material and Procurement Agency (FMI) did not specify the quantity of coastal batteries procured, but noted that the contract was awarded on a single-bid basis in recognition of the urgent operational requirement. Such a decision will have been easy to make, as in March the Danish Navy also ordered the same Naval Strike Missile for its Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates. Reflecting the rapid procurement process, the coastal batteries will be in operational service in 2026.

The Danish press statement tied the procurement specifically - but not exclusively - to the defense of the Danish Straits and the Western Baltic. Being mobile, the system could also be rapidly deployed to Denmark’s western coast, or even to Greenland should there be a threat of an incursion in that area.

Denmark has also been concerned about the numbers of dark fleet tankers coming from the Russian oil terminals at Primorsk and Ust-Luga, heading through the Baltic and then the Danish Straits. Many of these appear to be uninsured, falsely-flagged, and noncompliant with safety standards.

Russia has a particular interest in bullying Denmark - not a recommended practice since Viking days - for its stalwart support of Ukraine. In particular, Denmark is supporting Fire Point’s development of the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo ground-launched cruise missile, which is believed to have a range of nearly 2000 miles.