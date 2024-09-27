Second U.S. Training Ship Delivered for Role at Mass Maritime

Philly Shipyard officially handed over the second of the new U.S. maritime training ships to the Maritime Administration (MARAD). Named Patriot State, the vessel has been assigned to Massachusetts Maritime to replace the former vessel TS Kennedy, a 1967 vintage cargo ship.

Officials with the shipyard and TOTE Services which is managing the construction program for MARAD said the delivery of Patriot State “marks an important milestone for the NSMV (National Security Multi-Mission Vessel) program. The handover on September 26, came almost a year after the delivery of the first vessel Empire State which was assigned to SUNY Maritime College in New York.

TOTE was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration as the vessel construction manager for the NSMV program in May 2019. Philly Shipyard was awarded a contract for the construction of up to five vessels in April 2020. TOTE placed an initial order with Philly Shipyard for the first two vessels valued at approximately $630 million with deliveries originally expected in Spring and Winter 2023.

Naming ceremony for Patriot State earlier in September at Philly Shipyard (Mass Maritime)

NSMV III assigned Maine Maritime Academy and named State of Mane is currently in the outfitting dock and scheduled for delivery in 2025. The fourth vessel, assigned to Texas A&M Maritime Academy and to be named Lone Star State, is currently undergoing assembly in the building dock while steel cutting for the fifth and final vessel, assigned to California Maritime Academy to become Golden State, was completed earlier this year.

“These vessels are a vital investment in the future of maritime in the U.S. and showcase the potential that arises when we utilize the right expertise and resources for the benefit of our country and future generations,” commented Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services.

Unlike the outdated vessels that have been used in the past, these ships were specifically designed for the training role. Each NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and accommodations for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment. They can handle roll-on/roll-off and container cargo storage which along with a full hospital and a helipad will also support the ship’s second roll for disaster and humanitarian relief. They will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 people in this capacity.

Third ship of the class State of Maine is outfitting for delivery in 2025 (Philly Shipyard)

Each of the ships has a deadweight tonnage of 8,487 MT. They are approximately 525 feet in length (60 meters) and designed with a service speed of 18 knots.

Empire State has already completed a short shakedown cruise at the beginning of the year and this summer launched her first training cruise for the cadets.

The program participants tout that this next-generation training fleet will help to address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercial-owned sealift ships. They highlight that the state maritime academies graduate more than half of all new officers each year for the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels and filling vital roles in the maritime industry.

August 2024 - assembly of the fourth vessel is underway (Philly Shipyard)



