Scotland’s CMAL Selects Chinese Yard to Build Freight Flex Ferries

The Scottish government-owned ferry company Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) reported it has concluded a project that began in September 2024 by selecting China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International as the lead bidder for two new ferries. The project is seen as a key part of the efforts to modernize and expand ferry operations in the northern part of Scotland, with the new vessels scheduled to run between Orkney and Shetland.

“GSI’s bid demonstrated a commitment to innovation and efficiency, and we are confident they will deliver a reliable, robust pair of vessels to support the Northern Isles Ferry Service for years to come,” said Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive of CMA.

CMAL went public with the project in September 2024, reporting that the Scottish Government was supportive of the Northern Isles Freight Vessel Replacement Project. It said the goal was to increase capacity and improve reliability on the route served by vessels built in 1997 and 1999. CMAL said it had been actively looking to purchase second-hand tonnage for the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route, with three vessels taken forward to the purchase stage, but it had been unable to conclude purchases. While it was still exploring second-hand tonnage, it launched the newbuild project.

The tender was launched in September 2025, calling for two 140-meter (459-foot) long freight flex ferries. The company highlighted that it was an innovative design that would provide extra freight capacity and quicker crossing, while also being flexible to allow space for up to 200 passengers during peak travel periods.

Two yards in Turkey were among those invited to submit proposals, along with a partnership between Stena UK and a Chinese yard, and Guangzhou Shipyard. There was some concern that a UK yard had not even been invited to tender, but CMAL said that none of the UK yards had expressed interest or had the capabilities to build the ships.

Bids were assessed by an independent panel using a scale of 70 percent for technical capabilities and 30 percent for financial criteria. CMAL experts also participated in the process, and they said in the end, Guangzhou emerged as the clear winner.

The contract is valued at approximately £200 million ($265 million). No timeline was announced for the project, but previously CMAL had said it did not anticipate the ships would enter service before 2028 at the earliest.

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“These replacement freight vessels will bring additional freight capacity, higher operating speeds, and the ability to carry up to 200 passengers on each vessel during peak times – helping address demand for car deck and cabin capacity on these routes,” said Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop. “This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services to better support the priorities of Northern Isles communities and businesses for years to come.”

CMAL is in a required 10-day standstill period after announcing the selection of the lead bidder. It then plans to complete the contract. The vessels, when they enter service, will be owned by CMAL and operated under contract by NorthLink Serco Ferries. CMAL currently has a fleet of 37 ferries, five of which are leased to Serco NorthLink Ferries for the Orkney and Shetland routes.

