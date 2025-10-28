Salvage Efforts Prepare Grounded MSC Baltic III for Winter



Salvage efforts are continuing eight months after the containership MSC Baltic III went aground in a remote cove on the west shore of Newfoundland, Canada. While the majority of the fuel and cargo have been removed from the vessel, they are focusing on additional cleanup as the vessel is prepared for the onset of winter weather in the region.

The 207-meter (679-foot) vessel (33,767 dwt) was driven ashore in a fierce winter storm in February 2025 with a daring helicopter rescue of the crew. It came to rest in Cedar Cove, and surveys later showed cracking in the hull, which led to the determination that the approximately 1.7 million liters of heavy fuel and marine gas oil onboard and 470 containers, half of which were empty, needed to be removed from the ship.

Status of the cleanup operation as of October 2025 (Canadian Coast Guard)

As of October, the Canadian Coast Guard reports that nearly all the fuel has been pumped from the ship’s tanks. The operation required heating and pumping it to a tank on deck and then again to a barge that was positioned alongside. The fuel was ultimately transferred to other MSC containerships when they called at Corner Brook.

The efforts are continuing to focus on cleaning the tanks to remove as much residual oil as possible from the ship. Also, the contents of the slop tanks have been pumped to the deck to be offloaded. The effort is focusing on flushing the tanks. Bruce English, who is overseeing the salvage operation for the Canadian Coast Guard, told The Telegram newspaper that they would not be able to complete the flushing 100 percent because time is running out before the arrival of winter weather.

Material removed from the containership is transferred to a barge alongside (Canadian Coast Guard)

The salvage team hired by MSC has also removed 407 containers from the ship. Some of the containers that remain in the holds have water that entered the holds, and the contents have become soaked. Some of the containers are also misshapen the newspaper reports, and with the water, have become too heavy to lift to the deck with the ship’s crane. Also, some of them contained food products that decomposed and are generating noxious gases.

English told the newspaper that if the weather permits, the salvage team might cut open some of the 65 remaining containers. However, he said the oil remains the top priority. Removing the containers would also require a barge with splash guards to contain anything that might leak during transport.

In an effort to winterize the vessel, they also flooded some of the tanks to add ballast. However, they want the vessel to continue to be able to shift, or they fear winter waves and storms could cause more damage to the hull.

The weather has continued to be a problem and limits the times crews can get aboard the vessel. Work was being completed on a cableway from the shore to the vessel. It will be able to transfer personnel and improve access to the vessel.

English told The Telegram that the fate of the ship remains undecided and that it will be staying in the cove till at least spring. He said it was still possible the ship might be able to be refloated, or it could eventually be dismantled in the cove.

