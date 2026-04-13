S. Korea Donates Patrol Vessel to Help Ecuador Fight Drug Smuggling

Ecuador intends to push its full-scale war on drug trafficking and organized crime a notch higher with the impending arrival of a multipurpose vessel that was donated by South Korea in 2024.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of National Defense says that the BAE Jambelí is currently in San Diego, U.S, en route to South America. She is slated to become a key asset in the war against the cartels that have turned Ecuadorian waters into a haven of drug trafficking to key markets in Europe and the U.S.

Christened Jambelí, the vessel is a former Korea Coast Guard ship that was commissioned in 1994. The 3,000-tonnes Tae Pyung Yang-class offshore patrol vessel served for three decades before being decommissioned in March 2024. Measuring 105 meters in length with a 15-meter beam, the vessel underwent full modernization and refitting before departing South Korea in January this year for a 62-day journey.

Upon arrival in Ecuador, the vessel is expected to become a critical asset for the Ecuadorian Navy. Her primary mission will be the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. Apart from being armed with two 20 mm six-barrel Sea Vulcan cannons, the ship can carry three pursuit boats, a medium helicopter and 60 personnel. Endurance is 40 days, ideal for extended coastal patrols.

Jambelí’s other critical missions will include maritime surveillance and control, search and rescue, deterring illegal fishing and protecting the country’s marine environment off the Galapagos Islands. She also expected to provide logistical support to other military units.

“The countdown has already begun. Ecuador is preparing to receive a new force at sea. The country is strengthened and will not take a single step backwards in the defense of its people,” said the Ministry of National Defense in a statement.

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Owing to its geographical location between Colombia and Peru - the world's largest producers of cocaine - Ecuador has in recent years become a key transit country for illicit drugs destined for Europe and the U.S. Recent estimates show that as much as 70 percent of cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru is shipped through Ecuador. The country’s Pacific ports, especially those in Guayaquil, act as the most efficient gateways for bulk cocaine concealed in containerized cargo.

President Daniel Noboa, who came into office in November 2023, has prioritized the war against drug cartels that have seen the country become one of the most violent in the region. Last month, the government deployed more than 75,000 police officers and soldiers in some of the most dangerous regions and is also expanding cooperation with the U.S. military and private security.