Russia and China Veto UN Security Council Resolution on Hormuz Security

On Tuesday, Russia and China vetoed a proposed UN Security Council resolution that would have endorsed defenses against Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, even though the language had been substantially watered down from the original text. Iran's delegation expressed its "appreciation to China and Russia for their responsible conduct" in exercising their veto powers.

Bahrain (currently holding the UNSC presidency) and other Gulf states have been advocating for a UN authorization for the use of force to reopen the strait. Their hope is to assemble a coalition of naval powers and amass enough capability to overcome Iranian control of the waterway. But Russia, China and France - all permanent members of the UNSC, all possessing a veto on council resolutions - signaled early opposition.

To improve the odds of passage, the sponsors of the text removed language authorizing "all necessary means," the UN phrase for military force. Instead, the revised version would have endorsed "all defensive means necessary" to reopen the waterway. In a further revision, the authors removed "authorization" for defensive force and instead substituted text that "strongly encourages" nations to partner up on defensive measures in the waterway, like escorting ships and deterring threats. Though weakened, the resolution still condemned Iran's attacks on shipping and its restrictions on freedom of navigation.

The compromise language was still a step too far for Russia and China, both aligned with Iran. Both nations voted it down; both previously abstained from voting on an earlier resolution condemning Iranian attacks on shipping and other Gulf targets.

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The UAE, one of the most prominent backers of the resolution, said that it "deeply regrets" the outcome.

"The Security Council's failure to act does not diminish the urgency of this crisis or the UAE’s resolve. We will continue to push for international efforts to restore the Strait of Hormuz and work with partners to advance coordinated action to secure navigation and restore the flow of global commerce," the UAE's delegation to the UN said in a statement.