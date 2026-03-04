Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attack as Gas Carrier Sinks in the Mediterranean



Russia’s Ministry of Transportation issued a statement condemning Ukraine and calling the attack on the gas carrier Arctic Metgas on Tuesday, March 3, terrorism. Its statement came as the Libyan Ports and Maritime Transport Authority reported the vessel had sunk overnight.

Officials in Malta had confirmed the incident on Tuesday after images and videos began circulating online. They had monitored the incident after reporting that it was in the Libyan search and rescue zone. The laden gas carrier Arctic Metagas (77,551 dwt) was traveling from Murmansk bound for the Suez Canal when it reported around 0400 on March 3 an explosion that sent a massive fireball into the sky and a subsequent fire aboard the vessel.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport said in its statement that the attack was allegedly carried out off the coast of Libya by unmanned Ukrainian boats. Officials in Ukraine have not responded, but Serhii Sternenko, who reports he is an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, wrote online, “This is, of course, not us.” He said the attack was by “unknown drones.”

“We classify this incident as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law. Such criminal acts, committed with the connivance of the authorities of EU member states, must not go unnoticed by the international community,” wrote the Ministry of Transport of Russia on Telegram.

Libyan officials issued a statement on March 4 reporting that the tanker was “confirmed completely sunk.” It warned of debris in the maritime area between Libya and Malta. They placed the vessel in an area approximately 130 nautical miles north of the Port of Sirte, located east of Tripoli. They are reporting the vessel was loaded with 62,000 ton meters of LNG and cautioned to remain away from the wreck due to dangers, including the possible further release of LNG from the ship’s tanks.

One tank on the ship appeared to have been breached. The images posted by Serhii Sternenko showed a massive breach in the hull as the explosion ripped the vessel apart. Images from nearby ships showed a large fireball followed by a fire that was engulfing the 277-meter (909-foot) ship.

The Libyans reported that a cargo ship, the closest vessel in the area, had been directed to assist the Arctic Metgaz. The statement said that the 30 crewmembers had been rescued from a life raft at approximately 19:30 local time.

The gas tanker had been sanctioned by the United States in August 2024 as part of an effort targeting the Arctic LNG 2 operation, and it was sanctioned by the EU, UK, and others in 2025. After operating since 2023 in the shadow fleet, the ship switched to the Russian flag in 2025. It was believed it was heading to China.

Experts are highlighting the distance from Ukraine, noting it is unclear where the drones could have been launched. Last year, Ukraine launched attacks in the Black Sea near Turkey and one attack in the Eastern Mediterranean. It comes as Ukraine remains under heavy pressure from Russian attacks, which have increased in 2026.

