Second "Big Beautiful" Offshore Lease Sale Draws Fewer Big Spenders



The U.S. Department of the Interior has completed the second offshore oil and gas auction of its revised lease plan, and the outcome was quieter this time. The auction generated $47 million in high bids for a total of 140,000 acres in 25 blocks, down from the previous auction's total of $280 million. A total of about 80 million acres were up for auction, but the majority received no bids.

13 companies participated in bidding, down from 30 in the previous round.

Deepwater oil projects are multi-year investments with high barriers to entry and extensive preparatory requirements, from surveys through engineering through final investment decision and drilling, with production at the far end of a long development cycle. Oil prices are currently high, driven by geopolitical events, but decisionmaking for offshore projects depends on long-term predictions on average prices and reservoir potential rather than near-term swings in the futures market.

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“Today’s lease sale reflects President Trump’s continued focus on strengthening America’s energy security while supporting jobs and economic growth across the Gulf of America,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By advancing responsible offshore development, we’re ensuring that the United States remains a global energy leader and that American families benefit from reliable, affordable energy for years to come.”

Environmental advocates responded by criticizing the administration for lack of public participation in the lease schedule process, and for allegedly skimping on analytical work to determine impacts on wildlife. NGO Earthjustice called attention to one of the most ambitious offshore megaprojects of recent years, BP's Kaskida, a high-pressure, high-temperature well to be drilled using new 20,000-PSI technology. Reservoirs of this type have not yet been tapped, and the NGO pointed to the potential spill risks attending higher pressures and deeper waters. BOEM is set to announce its decision on BP's drilling plan for Kishida soon.