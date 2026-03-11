Australia Bans Chinese Bulker for Nonpayment of Crew Wages



The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued its first ban in 15 months, prohibiting a vessel from entry into the country’s ports. It was imposed on a Chinese bulker in what AMSA is calling an action to protect seafarer welfare.

The Liberian-registered bulker Ocean Bright (75,621 dwt) departed Newcastle, Australia, on March 8 bound for China, and AMSA then issued a ban preventing the vessel from calling at any Australian port for six months. It said the vessel was directed not to enter Australian waters until September 4, 2026.

The action came after AMSA said it received a complaint that seafarers on the vessel had not been paid for two months. It launched an investigation while the vessel was docked in Newcastle. The investigation found that eight crewmembers were owed US$46,334 in unpaid wages.

In addition, a Port State inspection identified several other issues. AMSA recorded a total of 18 deficiencies, including four that prompted a detention. The ship’s owner was required to correct those issues before the ship was permitted to depart.

Built in 2006, it is a standard bulker. The ship was acquired in November 2025 by Chinese interests.

Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations, said the enforcement action reinforces AMSA’s commitment to ensuring seafarers are treated fairly and have access to their rights under the Maritime Labour Convention.

AMSA is well-known for its strict enforcement of safety standards and efforts to protect seafarers. It inspects vessels, develops seafarer welfare guidance and programs, and processes complaints under the Maritime Labour Convention.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

It had not issued a ban for a vessel, according to its website, since November 2024, when it banned a vessel for safety issues in how it was handling explosives. In 2024, it lists four bans that were placed on ships and eight bans issued in 2023. It lists more than 30 bans that were imposed in the last decade on individual vessels as well as actions against ship owners and managers.



