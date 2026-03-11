U.S. Warns of Impending Strikes on Iran's Seaports After Iran Hits Salalah

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command warned civilian personnel to stay clear of Iran's commercial seaports along the Strait of Hormuz, indicating the likely onset of a bombing campaign. CENTCOM accused Iranian forces of using the ports as staging grounds for Iran's limited, asymmetric naval operations.

"CENTCOM urges civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating. Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment," the command warned. "Although the U.S. military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians."

The most prominent port in the Strait of Hormuz area, Bandar Abbas, is the principal container and breakbulk port for Iranian consumers. As they are strategic infrastructure, major seaports are often used for dual civilian and military purposes, and Bandar Abbas is no exception: it has been used before for receiving consignments of rocket fuel ingredients from China, among other military cargoes. As a practical matter, civilian ports are commonly targeted in the course of prolonged hostilities, as seen in recent events in Yemen, Ukraine and Russia.

Iran has likewise conducted its share of strikes on port infrastructure in neighboring nations. On Wednesday, imagery of burning fuel tanks at the port of Salalah, Oman began circulating on social media, indicating Iran's willingness to strike even neutral nations that have facilitated peace negotiations. The port of Fujairah has also reportedly limited its bunker barge loading operations after damage from Iranian strikes; Fujairah is one of the world's leading bunker ports, alongside Singapore and Rotterdam.

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Video captures the moment an Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drone hits an oil storage facility at the Port of Salalah in Oman. pic.twitter.com/UFt6z2vdgD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 11, 2026