Fire Aboard Russian LNG Carrier Near Malta After Possible Ukrainian Attack



A Russian LNG carrier that has been sanctioned and operates in the shadow fleet is reported to be ablaze and drifting in the Mediterranean after one or more explosions. Official sources in Malta confirmed the fire and evacuation of the vessel after videos of the incident were circulating online. Speculation was suggesting the vessel was attacked by a Ukrainian sea drone.

The vessel was identified as the Arctic Metagaz (77,551 dwt), which is believed to be laden after taking on a cargo in the Russian Arctic last month. While the vessel has been operating in the dark, it briefly transmitted an AIS signal late on Monday, which placed it south of Malta, traveling at 16 knots, with a declared destination of Port Said, Egypt. It was likely heading to China. The explosion happened at around 0400 local time this morning.

Maltese media reported the vessel was approximately 150 nautical miles to the southeast of the island, raising questions about whether it is in Malta's or Libya’s area of responsibility. Maltese political opposition leader Alex Borg posted on social media saying he had consulted with the government and they were monitoring the situation. Malta’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Military later confirmed that the vessel had been located and the incident confirmed.

The media reports had indicated that Malta, along with Germany and Turkey, were believed to have maritime monitoring planes in the air circling the location of the tanker. The video shows a large fire at the forward section of the gas carrier. Reports online are speculating that the vessel was attacked by Ukrainian forces, possibly operating from Libya. No one has taken credit for an attack.

What you're looking at is not a sunrise — it's the Russian LNG tanker ARCTIC METAGAZ (IMO 9243148) struck by a massive explosion in the Mediterranean this morning. Photographed by crew aboard a merchant vessel, via Vanguard Tech. pic.twitter.com/QrX5BWWTr0 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 3, 2026

The reports said the vessel experienced an explosion and that another commercial ship nearby was providing assistance. The government of Malta later reported the crew had been located in a lifeboat in the Libyan area of responsibility and taken aboard a rescue boat.

The LNG carrier currently using the name Arctic Metagaz was built in 2003 and has also used the identities Metagas Energy and Everest Energy at different times in 2023 and 2024. It reported operations under the flags of Palau, as well as Curaçao (false) and Saint Maarten (false), and has been under the Russian flag since April last year. Equasis lists its commercial managers in India.

The United States sanctioned the LNG carrier in August 2024 as one of seven vessels it linked to the Arctic LNG 2 project and reported as carrying out illegal ship-to-ship transfers. The EU and UK, as well as other countries, followed by listing the vessel in 2025.

