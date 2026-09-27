Report: Eight U.S. Marines Were Injured in Iranian Strike on a Ship

Earlier this month, a Fox News correspondent reported that a "U.S.-contracted" vessel had been hit by an Iranian munition somewhere near the Strait of Hormuz, injuring U.S. personnel. NBC News has since obtained more details about the incident, and has confirmed that U.S. Marines were among those on board.

Three U.S. officials told MSC that eight Marines were injured in an Iranian cruise missile strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The Marines sustained smoke inhalation injuries, along with possible traumatic brain injury symptoms (concussion and headaches). All eight have since returned to duty, the officials said. According to the Pentagon's internal database, more than 800 American servicemembers have been injured during the conflict with Iran over the course of the year to date.

The strike occurred on the 14th, the officials told NBC. They declined to identify the name or the type of the vessel, except that it was not a U.S. Navy ship. Private maritime security sources have previously identified a Western-operated vessel that was hit in the same region on the same day.