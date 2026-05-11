Photos: Fire on California Offshore Gas Platform Near Santa Barbara



The U.S. Coast Guard led a response to a fire that is burning aboard a non-operational offshore gas platform located off the coast of California. At least two fireboats were on the scene while the USCG maintained a 1,000-yard safety zone around the platform.

The operation known as Platform Habitat is reported to be approximately 7.5 miles offshore in the Santa Barbara Channel and near Carpinteria. It is owned by a company called DCOR, which has been operating offshore energy platforms since 2001.

According to the local reports, the crew of 26 aboard the platform was to conduct decommissioning when they discovered the fire shortly around 0700 local time on Monday, May 11. They were unable to douse the fire and placed the emergency call.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports the crew was evacuated. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Pictures supplied by the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest show large plumes of smoke. Two fireboats are pumping water onto the structure.

Local reports said there was heavy fog in the area this morning. It prevented the use of aircraft.

The platform was built in 1981 and had been in operation since 1983. It is located at a position with approximately a 290-foot water depth. The Los Angeles Times reports it mostly produces natural gas. Federal records show production of more than 232 million cubic feet of natural gas and a limited amount of crude oil.

There were no immediate reports of pollution at the site. Later on Monday, the USCG reported the fire onboard the platform was secured and that personnel were being transferred onboard the platform to conduct safety work. Responders and platform personnel reported that the fire was extinguished at 11:40 a.m. local time.