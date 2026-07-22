One Seafarer Missing After LNG Barge Rocked by Explosion in Chinese Port

[Brief] Chinese officials are confirming a small feeder ship used to transfer containers on the Yangtze River was rocked by an explosion early on Wednesday morning, July 22. One crewmember from the ship is reported to be missing, and several containers and gas tankers were propelled overboard by the explosion.

The river vessel Yihang Mingyuan is an LNG-fueled hybrid used to shuttle containers along the river and to the port in Wuhan. The reports vary, with some saying the ship was still maneuvering into the dock while others said cargo handling operations had begun.

Around 0530 local time, there was a loud explosion at the stern of the ship, followed by reports of a fire. At least seven containers were tossed overboard, as well as some of the gas tanks, which were in transport cradles.

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The port authority ordered all operations suspended in the port, and the vessel was evacuated. Later reports indicate the explosion occurred in the engine room of the vessel. Pictures posted on social media show the deckhouse ripped apart, at least one large hole, and the gas tanks in the carriers askew.

Officials said they were lucky that the gas canisters did not explode. Fire engines from the shore teams arrived, and any fire was quickly extinguished. A search and recovery operation was underway.

