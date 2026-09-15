Oman Conducts SAR as US and Iran Argue Over Circumstances of Tanker Attack

The Omani Maritime Security Center confirmed on Tuesday, September 15, that it has undertaken a search and rescue effort for the crew of a Panama-flagged product tanker, while saying that two seafarers are missing. Iran is asserting the tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while US Central Command claims a stationary, previously disabled ship was attacked for a second time and hit by a drone.

The product tanker El Gaia was off the Omani coast when it was struck, but there is even disagreement over the timing of the attack. UK Maritime Trade Operations is timing it either to late on September 12 or early on September 13, saying there was a distress call followed by reports of a fire in the engine room and an evacuation. Built in 2005, the 48,000-dwt product tanker was registered in Panama and managed from the UAE.

The Omanis reported the incident on Tuesday and did not indicate when they evacuated the crew. They said 23 crewmembers had been taken from the vessel and received medical attention. The report said two crewmembers remained missing and that the disabled vessel was being towed to an Omani port.