Northern European RoRo Operator Wallenius SOL Expands Acquiring Mann Lines

Regional RoRo operator Wallenius SOL is further consolidating the market reporting it has acquired the UK-based Mann Lines. The companies highlighted the complementary nature of their operations saying the combination expands the customer base and reach they can provide.

Wallenius SOL, based in Sweden, calls itself one of the pioneers in the RoRo sector. Today it provides regularly scheduled liner traffic between northern Scandinavia, the European Continent, and the United Kingdom. Its website highlights five vessels.

The company Wallenius SOL was launched in April 2019 as a 50-50 joint venture with Svenska Orient Linien (SOL) to expand its reach in Northern Europe. Dating back to 1911, SOL’s operations include tramp and liner shipping with LoLo ships between Scandinavia and the Baltics to the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as worldwide project cargoes and defense logistics.

The group acquires Mann reporting that it will combine the RoRo operation and use the brand of Mann Lines Logistics to further expand the logistic services for the joint business. Mann operates a 12,784 dwt RoRo built in 2017, M L Freyja, which it noted with 11,000 square meters of capacity exceeds its previous carrying capacities. The vessel has a modern hull and engine design which gives it much improved efficiency and environmental benefits. The company also provides logistics and forwarding services.

Mann is also scheduled to begin a long-term charter in 2025 of a second slightly larger RoRo currently building in Spain at Cantiere Navale Visentini. The new vessel will have a loading capacity of 3,000 lane meters plus around 200 cars on two car decks.

“This acquisition, will among other things, result in a larger fleet and an expanded port network stretching from the Baltic countries to North West Europe,” says Elvir Dzanic, CEO of Wallenius SOL. “The integration of services will enhance our expertise, broaden our offerings, and foster thriving partnerships. With Mann Lines Logistics’ knowledge and years of experience operating container services in Northern Europe, we are well-equipped to deliver even greater value to the industries and communities we serve.”

In addition to the complimentary routes in the Baltic and North West Europe, the companies said it would extend its service range to Ireland, Spain, and beyond. It will add about 200 customers to Wallenius SOL.

It is the second step this year announced by Wallenius SOL to expand its operations. At the beginning of the year, the company launched an expanded route with the charter of the container vessel, Peyton Lynn C, with a capacity of 860 TEU. It expanded its LoLo service to include the Port of Tornio, Port of Pite, and Port of Rotterdam. It reported it would provide enhanced network connectivity in the Bay of Bothnia and strengthen access to deep-sea routes via Rotterdam alongside Antwerp.

