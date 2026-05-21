Nigerian Ports Blocked by Collision Between Maersk Feeder and Small Tanker

A feeder containership operated by Maersk was involved in an incident in Nigeria’s Bonny Channel, which has left the ship aground. According to media reports, the Maersk Valparaiso is blocking access to the channel and preventing ship movements at Port Harcourt and the Onne port, where it was headed.

The 23,359-dwt feeder has a capacity of 1,740 TEU and operates on a route linking Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire. Built in 2010, the feeder is 175 meters (574 feet) in length. Registered in Singapore, it has been operating for Maersk since 2022.

According to a statement from the Nigerian Maritime Administration, the Maersk Valparaiso was inbound to the West Africa Container Terminal located in Onne Port on May 20. It was carrying approximately 717 containers bound for the terminal operated by Maersk’s APM Terminals.

The Daily Trend newspaper reports the vessel was maneuvering in the channel, preparing to dock at berth 4 at Onne. It collided with a small product tanker coming from the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone. The tanker named Lady Martina grounded, and according to the Daily Trend, the Maersk vessel became “stuck in the mud” in the channel. It is reported to be waiting for a damage assessment.

The Maritime Authority responded to a call from the vessels, sending a patrol boat. It reports that five of the crewmembers aboard the product tanker sustained injuries and were taken ashore for treatment. The vessel, which is 57 meters (187 feet), was built in 1962 and had departed the terminal at Port Harcourt. According to the reports, it drifted and is aground in the Bonny Channel. The authorities are dealing with an oil spill.

The Maersk vessel’s AIS signal continues to show status as “aground” as of Thursday, May 21. The newspaper reports that the hope was that the tide would help the containership to move, but it has remained stuck. Nigerian officials are reported to be working on a plan to refloat the vessel.

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For now, the access channel to both ports remains blocked. The Daily Trend quotes sources saying congestion is growing in the Bonny Anchorage. Vessels are unable to arrive or depart from the Oil and Gas Free Zone.

Onne Port was developed by the government and converted to a unique Public-Private Partnership approach by the Federal Government of Nigeria. It has emerged as Nigeria’s second-largest port for exports. APM highlights the terminal for its excellent hinterland connections to the rest of Nigeria. It reports the terminal has a capacity to handle vessels up to 4,500 TEUs and an annual throughput capacity of 361,000 TEUs.

