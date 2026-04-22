New Lobbying Group Joins Effort to Push Legislative Agenda on Shipbuilding



Despite the recognition of the importance of revitalizing the American shipbuilding and maritime industry, and Congressional proposals and a plan from the Trump administration, the efforts have yet to move forward in Congress and reach the president’s desk. While hearings are underway in Congress, a new coalition formed by a lobbying group has also appeared, aiming to “spur Congress to advance legislation” supporting the shipbuilding industry and specifically the SHIPS Act.

A bipartisan group of congressmen led by Arizona Senator Mark Kelly put forward the SHIPS for America Act (Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security) in December 2024. It was seen as the most comprehensive effort ever assembled for the shipbuilding and maritime industries. It addressed the financial challenges as well as the issues in labor and industry, calling for a comprehensive approach to the challenges.

The same sponsors put forward a revised version of the legislation in 2025. They have been pushing for action, but it has become stuck in committee. However, it also provided a foundation for the Trump administration, which in February 2026 also released its Maritime Action Plan. It also addressed financing and support for the industry, as well as training programs and proposed fees on foreign ships and requirements for shipments on American ships to support the industry.

Calling itself the USA Shipbuilding Coalition, a new group was announced yesterday, April 21, headed by lobbyist Michael Wessel. Reports indicate that Wessel had played a key role in the US Trade Representative’s investigation into Chinese shipbuilding. It proposed fees on Chinese-built ships calling in the United States as a penalty for Chinese unfair business practices in supporting its shipbuilding industry. However, after just days in place and with strong Chinese opposition and retaliation, the Trump administration suspended the fee program as part of the broader trade agreement with China.

The Coalition, which reports it is representing labor and management, said its goal is to work to advance concrete actions to spur investment in and the revitalization of America’s shipbuilding capacity. They want to enhance the strength and utilization of domestic supply chains and ensure that the U.S. can build, repair, maintain, and man the vessels.

“With bipartisan support in Congress, and backing by the Trump Administration, there is no excuse to continue to let American industry falter at the feet of China’s illegal trade practices. Revitalizing this critical industry is paramount to protecting our national security, creating jobs, and growing our economy. The time to act is now,” said Michael Wessel, who is the president of the new USA Shipbuilding Coalition.

The announcement and the website for the organization do not detail its participants. A spokesperson told Reuters it “includes nearly a dozen unions, related companies, and shipyards.” The Wessel Group’s website prominently displays the United Steelworkers as a client. It also lists clients, including those in the aluminum industry and American manufacturing.

“The good news is that there is real momentum both in Washington and across the industry towards meeting this moment,” said Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, in the release from the USA Shipbuilding Coalition. “This coalition shows how everyone is working together to bolster the U.S.-flag fleet, support American mariners, and restore our maritime industrial base.”

The announcement came the day before a joint hearing of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, entitled “Revitalizing Shipbuilding and the Maritime Industrial Base.”

Speakers included the new MARAD administrator, Stephen Carmel, who has said the efforts will require redeveloping and supporting the entire ecosystem. He is pushing for the broad initiative for shipbuilding and the merchant marine. The other speakers included the Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Building ships is an expensive enterprise, and the United States government must get smarter about how it procures new vessels. Cost overruns, delayed deliveries, and quality control issues must be recognized, addressed, and remedied. I am certain we can make shipbuilding dollars go further if we implement design, contracting, and project management reforms we will hear about today,” said Congressman Mike Ezell from Mississippi, who is also chairman of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee.

In his remarks, Ezell highlighted the shortcomings of the U.S. Coast Guard’s previous shipbuilding efforts. He said that they could “charitably be described as ‘needing improvement’.”

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The hearing pointed out that the 2027 budget seeks funds for the construction of 41 new vessels for the government. They are urging moving forward with this, as well as supporting the Maritime Action Plan.

Many have pointed out that these initiatives would require a long-term commitment and significant financial resources. It remains to be seen if the legislative package will move forward in Congress.



