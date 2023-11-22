MOL Partnership Orders Second Asian SOV to Support Offshore Wind

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is continuing to pursue opportunities in Asia’s emerging offshore wind energy industry. The Japanese shipping company through its partnership with Ta Tong Marine of Taiwan ordered a second service operation vessel. The new ship, like the first which was delivered in 2022, will be built by Damen.

The TSS Pioneer which was delivered in 2022 was a milestone for MOL and the industry as it was the first SOV designed and built specifically for the region's offshore wind business. The vessel is owned by Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between the Japanese and Taiwanese companies. It is being used to service wind farms including those built by Ørsted.

"In addition to the TSS Pioneer, this new CSOV operation will solidify TSSM's position as an SOV player in Taiwan. Also, we would like to use this project as a stepping stone for MOL's SOV business development in the Asian region, including Japan,” said Masayuki Sugiyama, MOL Executive Officer responsible for the group’s Wind Power Project Unit.

Learning from the operation of the TSS Pioneer and reflecting advancements in the industry, the new vessel will be built fully prepared for future use of green methanol as its primary fuel. It will be fitted with a diesel-battery hybrid power generation system.

The new vessel will be registered in Taiwan and will include other standard industry features such as a dynamic positioning system (DPS) and a motion-compensated gangway and crane. It will also be used to support wind farms in Taiwan available both to support construction activity and operations.

The new ship will be built at Damen’s shipyard in Vietnam where the builder highlights it has a large presence and a proven track record for building large and complex vessels including SOVs. The new vessel will be approximately 288 feet in length. It will have capacity for 120 crewmembers and passengers. The contract calls for the vessel to enter service in 2025.

