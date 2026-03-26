MARAD Offers $488M in Revamped Port Grant Program



The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced that it will be providing $488.6 million in funding grants designed to restore American maritime dominance and revitalize American ports, shipyards, and maritime capabilities. The grants are made under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), which was authorized by Congress in 2010, and, under MARAD’s management, PIDP selects projects that meet its criteria for the annual grants.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the grants are being linked to the administration’s focus on restoring the nation’s maritime dominance. He said they are refocusing on revitalizing ports with the latest technology and infrastructure.

Duffy said the grant program’s criteria have been revamped and include new priorities for projects located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, projects that incorporate innovative technology, and projects that support national multimodal freight goals.

They note that the U.S. has more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations. PIDP aims to modernize America’s ports and strengthen our supply chains, helping reduce time and costs for shippers. In the past, it has been used to fund projects such as the development of new ports, intermodal terminals, and electrification.

MARAD in November 2024 announced nearly $580 million in grants being used to fund projects at 31 ports in 15 states and one U.S. territory. The prior year, November 2023, MARAD announced $653 million in grants to fund 41 port improvement projects, which included $172.8 million for 26 small ports. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Joe Biden in November 2021, allocated $2.25 billion to improve port infrastructure.

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This year, the PIDP program will also allocate at least 25 percent of the available funding—totaling $122,157,000—for “Small Projects at Small Ports.”

Eligible applicants include port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other entities. The deadline for filing applications is June 27, 2026.