LPG Tanker on Fire off Romania After Apparent Russian Attack

Romanian officials are reporting that they have evacuated the crew from an LPG carrier that is on fire off the coast. The ship, which was inbound for Ukraine, was apparently struck by a Russian drone, although the official Romanian position is that the incident is under investigation.

The Turkish-owned Gas Lisbon (8,064 dwt) was coming from Egypt and reporting it was heading to Reni, Ukraine, with reports saying it was carrying 3,790 tonnes of propane. Built in 2002, the vessel is registered in Liberia.

The vessel reported an explosion and fire late on July 20 while it was 20 nautical miles off the Romanian coast. Two Romanian rescue vessels, Apollo and Artemis, were dispatched. Reports said the authorities were having trouble communicating with the vessel in part due to its distance from shore, and that neighboring vessels were aiding in the rescue and transmitting information to shore.

A total of 17 crewmembers were removed from the ship, with three reported to have sustained injuries from the explosion and flying debris. Two of the seafarers were reported to have suffered severe burns to their faces and upper bodies, and the three individuals were taken to a Romanian hospital.

???????????????? A Rússia está reforçando seu bloqueio naval contra a Ucrânia. Um navio-tanque de GPL batizado de "Gas Lisbon", que navega sob bandeira liberiana, foi atingido por mísseis antinavio russos na costa da Romênia, impedindo que chegasse a Odessa, Ucrânia.pic.twitter.com/HDyC4Z6tG8 — Análise Geopolítica (@AnaliseGeopol) July 21, 2026

The last reports are that the vessel is still burning. A tugboat was positioned to ensure that the vessel does not drift into the sea lanes and to protect navigation.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan posted on social media saying they would clarify the circumstances, cause, and responsibility for the “serious incident.” He said it was most likely part of Russia's illegal war of aggression.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified their attacks on shipping and ports this month. Ukraine is reported to have damaged nearly 200 ships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea as it targets the energy infrastructure and supplies to occupied Crimea. Russia has retaliated with attacks on Ukraine’s sea ports. Over the weekend, Russian forces struck a Turkish-owned bulker off the coast of Odesa, with reports that as many as 10 seafarers were killed in the attack. Russia also released videos showing attacks on bulkers docked in Ukrainian ports.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said this is why Romania has assumed an active role on the international level to address these incidents affecting maritime safety.

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Russia's Ministry of Defense contends it is striking vessels and ports being used to support Ukraine's military operations.