Land-Based Tests Underway for Seawing Automated Kite System



Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE) reports its subsidiary Oceanic wing completed the first phase of land-based testing for the Seawing kite system. The company is continuing to pursue the commercialization of the concept as a more productive means of wind-assisted propulsion.

They acknowledged that while there are several wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) that are under development, they said Seawing is differentiated from the other WAPS by its ability to generate a comparatively large amount of thrust, which is achieved using high-altitude wind. Seawing harnesses natural wind power and can be installed on any type of vessel, including existing vessels. The system is automated and deploys the kite on a tether system placed near the bow.

There have been previous tests of kite systems conducted in France. A series of validation tests was undertaken in 2023 using a RoRo sailing for Airbus.

In the latest tests, completed in June, Oceanicwing verified the tensile strength and performance of the Seawing system using a 300 m2 kite at a land test site.

Confirming that the results of these tests were good, “K” Line says phase two of its development commenced in July. In phase two, Oceanicwing plans to increase the size of the kite and verify the tensile strength, reliability, operability, and safety of the Seawing system at the land test site.

They continue to work toward testing on a large bulk carrier owned and operated by “K” LINE. The goal is to complete the tests within approximately two years and move toward the practical application of Seawing. They expect that Seawing will reduce fuel consumption by more than 10 percent. The actual energy-saving effects they note depend on ship type, speed, route, and season, and in certain combinations of these factors, fuel consumption may be reduced by significantly more.

