Ex-Ferry Set to Launch Day Cruise Concept Off Singapore and Malaysia

A Singapore-based venture capital firm is launching a new day cruise operation, which it is billing as a retreat by day and a party celebration at night. The concept harkens back to the casino boats, which were old cruise ships anchored near Hong Kong and other Asian cities where gamblers and other travelers were moved by ferries out to the ships.

Calling itself World Cruises, the new company is launching in December in Singapore using an ex-ferry built in 1982 as the Olau Britannia. Over the years, the ship moved from Olau Line to other well-known ferry companies, including Fred. Olsen, Color, Stella, Fast Net, and after a stint as an accommodation ship to Moby in 2015, as the Moby Zaza. The ship, which measures 503 feet (153 meters), is approximately 22,000 gross tons and, as a ferry, had accommodations in berths for 938 passengers and space for 530 cars. For Moby, it ran mostly between France and Corsica or occasionally between Sardinia and Corsica.

The ferry was sold this year after Moby retired it, and it arrived in Asia in May. Joseph Phua, Managing Partner at Turn Capital in Singapore, says his team spent nearly a year bringing the concept to life, and they are scheduled to launch on December 18.

Italy's Moby Line ran the ship as a ferry in the Mediterranean (Moby)

The ship has been repainted and renamed World Legacy. It is now registered in Liberia and appears to be undergoing at least a refurbishment. Some amenities, such as a large outdoor sun deck, the company says, will not be available until 2026.

World Legacy will be anchored in a position approximately an hour’s ferry ride from Singapore and 30 to 40 minutes from Malaysia’s Johor port. Travelers buy a ticket, which gives them round-trip transportation to the ship on the shuttles, and once aboard, they can enjoy the amenities, and the fare includes a basic dim-sum style restaurant. Basic fares start at approximately US$45 for 24 hours aboard with an additional fee for cabins running between $39 to $139 per night, depending on size and whether it is a weekday or weekend. The initial plan calls for having 308 cabins available for sale.

Four berth cabin on the World Legacy

Once a week, on Friday, the ship is due to dock in Singapore. They are promoting a two-night/three-day mini cruise sailing from Singapore, and passengers return from the anchorage on the shuttles on Sunday.

“We wanted World Legacy to be more than a cruise,” says Martin Blanar, Vice President of Hotel Operations. “It’s a destination that transforms every hour. With activities that gradually evolve from having a peaceful morning to a thrilling night out, guests can curate their own rhythm at sea, making each time they visit our cruise uniquely theirs.”

The website bills the ship as a 24-hour adventure “at a floating lifestyle destination that never sleeps.” Providing a quick escape, they say the ship will offer wellness sessions in the morning and other relaxation activities, as well as activities for children. As the day evolves into night, the ship will provide nightlife, dining, and entertainment, shifting from a serene retreat into a lively social playground.

The ship will feature a sports bar, a theater for shows, including singers from Asia. There will also be a bar that they are calling a speakeasy. Another space, called a mandopop live lounge, will be offering Mandarin pop music performances.

Extra fee restaurant servicing traditional Chinese cuisine

Dining ranges from the 24-hour Asian-inspired eatery, Uncle Wu Café, to the Orchid Pavilion that serves traditional Chinese dishes or the buffet. They will also offer a kids’ arcade, private karaoke suites, and a spa.

Guests at the end of the 24 hours can choose their departure time from the multiple ferries or decide to extend their stay. The company calls the trips in December preview voyages, promising there is more to come in 2026.

The previous incarnation of casino boats using the same concepts ultimately died off as lavish resort casinos were built in Southeast Asia. The ships also proved costly to maintain, with most of them having been sold off for scrap. World Legacy looks to revive the approach with a strong entertainment focus.

