Kenya Investigates Allegations of Stealing After Largest Drug Bust

Kenyan officials confirmed that they are investigating allegations that a portion of the drugs seized during one of its largest drug busts which involved seizing a dhow in the Indian Ocean might have gone missing. The seizure happened in late October, but recently allegations surfaced that some of the drugs might be missing with charges that the personnel offloading the drugs might have concealed and stole a portion of the seized narcotics.

A multi-agency team intercepted a stateless dhow named MV Ighol that was loaded with narcotics worth $63 million while it was nearly 400 miles off the coastal city of Mombasa. The Kenya Navy ship Shupavu oversaw the operation that was codenamed Bahari Safi, which led to the seizure of the large consignment and arrest of six Iranian nationals. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) reported that the seizure consisted of 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine (crystal meth) off the Kenyan coast on October 25

The dhow had been on the radar of international authorities for suspected narcotics trafficking in the Western Indian Ocean. Following the interception, it was escorted to the Port of Mombasa under tight security, where a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of 769 packages of meth. Weeks later, it is now emerging that KDF personnel involved in the offloading of the drugs may have diverted part of the narcotics.

“It has been alleged that during the operation, and as the narcotics were being offloaded for transport ashore, some KDF personnel involved in the mission stole and concealed a portion of the narcotics for personal gain,” said KDF in a statement.

While KDF has gone ahead to clarify that the entire 1,024 kilograms of meth offloaded ashore remains intact and is under continuous, round-the-clock protection by a dedicated multi-agency security team, it has launched investigations into whether part of the drugs were stolen.

“The suspected personnel are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities. Should the allegations be substantiated, appropriate disciplinary and legal measures will be taken in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

Apart from KDF, other agencies involved in the operation were the Kenya Coast Guard Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Agencies in Seychelles and Madagascar also provided operational support, leading to the interception of the dhow.

The six Iranians who were arrested in the operation have since been arraigned in court where they are facing drug trafficking charges. The consignment remains as one of the largest drug seizures in the Kenyan coastal waters.

