Port of Long Beach to Name Long-Time Executive Hacegaba Next CEO

The Port of Long Beach (California) revealed today that it plans to name long-time executive and well-known industry figure Dr. Noel Hacegaba as the port’s next Chief Executive Officer as of the new year. With nearly 16 years of experience with the port, Hacegaba succeeds Mario Cordero, who will step down at year’s end.

Hacegaba is well-known in the industry, having first joined the Port of Long Beach in July 2010 with a background in trade and supply chains. He rose through the ranks, becoming Deputy Executive Director in 2018 and Chief Operating Officer in March 2023.

In announcing the decision to elevate Hacegaba to the CEO role, the port noted that in recent years, he has supported the CEO in critical issues ranging from the response to the pandemic-era global supply chain disruptions to directing the Business Recovery Task Force and coordinating with industry, labor, and government partners to keep cargo moving. He also spearheaded the port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a digital platform designed to improve cargo visibility and data sharing across the national freight network.

Hacegaba has negotiated several major business transactions, including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International. In his role as Chief Operating Officer, for nearly three years, he has overseen daily operations including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy.

Dr. Noel Hacegaba (Port of Long Beach)

“Noel Hacegaba is the ideal choice to lead the Port of Long Beach,” said Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “Noel brings extensive experience managing all key Port functions, deep knowledge of the goods movement industry, and a collaborative leadership style that will serve the port well as we navigate future challenges and opportunities.”

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Hacegaba holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics, business administration, and planning, and also earned a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne.

Speaking after his selection, Hacegaba said he is excited to lead the port’s stellar staff as they work to strengthen the nation’s supply chain and build the port of the future. He said they would be focusing on accelerating the economic engine as they elevate the port’s profile internationally by delivering world-class infrastructure and customer service and industry-leading sustainability programs.

He takes the leadership of the port and container shipping industry is facing increasing uncertainties. While volume is up over 4 percent for the first 10 months of 2025, it has been impacted by the fluctuating tariffs and trade policies. Year-over-year volume has fallen off sharply this fall, with forecasts that container volumes will remain low well into 2026.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners is set to make the appointment official at its next meeting on December 8. Hacegaba will assume the CEO position as of January 1, 2026.



