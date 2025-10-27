Kenya's Navy Seizes $60M Worth of Meth in Indian Ocean

Authorities in Kenya have charged six Iranians arrested in the high seas for trafficking a massive consignment of methamphetamines worth $63 million, and described the seizure as a major breakthrough in the fight against transnational organized crime and drug trafficking.

The arraignment in court comes after a multi-agency team intercepted a stateless dhow loaded with 1,024 kilograms of meth off the Kenyan coast. The dhow, MV Ighol, was intercepted some 630 kilometers off the coastal city of Mombasa - far beyond the 12-mile limit of Kenya's territorial seas.

The dhow was intercepted by the Kenya Navy ship Shupavu in an operation under the Safe Seas Africa Program. The program is a European Union-funded initiative aimed at improving maritime security across the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Guinea.

Authorities said that the vessel was on the radar of international authorities for suspected narcotics trafficking in the Western Indian Ocean. Following the interception on October 23, it was escorted to the Port of Mombasa under tight security, and a search was conducted two days later, leading to the discovery of 769 packages of meth.

Six Iranian crew members were arrested, with authorities also recovering seven mobile phones that are now the subject of forensic investigation.

The six who were presented in court were identified as Jasem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Imran Baloch, Hassan Baloch, Rahim Baksh, and Imtiyaz Daryayi.

The consignment is one of the largest intercepted by Kenyan authorities. The operation also involved the Kenya Coast Guard Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Agencies in Seychelles and Madagascar also provided operational support leading to the interception of the dhow.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, enhance maritime and border security, and reinforce partnerships with regional and global allies to combat the production, movement and financing of illicit substances,” said Kipchumba Murkomen, Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenya Navy has been deploying the patrol ship Shupavu to increase surveillance in the country’s coastal waters. Built by Gondan shipyard in Spain, the vessel was acquired by Kenya in 1996. In 2021, the ship underwent mid-life upgrades at Kenya Shipyards Limited to continue serving the country’s maritime interests.