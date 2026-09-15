Japan Approves $635M in Investments for Five Shipbuilders
The Japanese government is moving forward with its plan designed to encourage investment in the country’s shipbuilding industry. The goal is to dramatically strengthen the country’s shipbuilding capacity as part of an effort to revitalize the industry.
The Ministry of Transport confirmed that it approved an additional $635 million in investments on September 11 as part of plans submitted by five of the country’s shipbuilders. This follows three larger grants awarded on September 4, representing a total of $1.4 billion in government investments in projects valued at nearly $3.8 billion.
The government plan calls for a total investment of approximately 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) coming from a combination of public and private partnerships. The ministry says it will continue to certify plans on an ongoing basis in a program that will run through 2034.
The ministry highlights that Japan relies on maritime trade for the transport of essential goods such as energy and food. Calling shipbuilding vital to Japan, the ministry is seeking to encourage large-scale investments such as the installation of labor-saving and automation equipment, dock expansions, and the introduction of new, larger cranes. It is part of an effort to combat Japan’s declining market share along with the challenges of an aging workforce and declining employment in shipbuilding.
The industry was calling for government support, and in response, the government formulated the plan in December 2025, calling for a doubling of shipbuilding output by 2035. The Shipbuilding Industry Revitalization Fund reviews plans submitted by the individual companies with a focus on shipbuilding capacity.
The Minister of Transport, Yasuyuki Kaneko, announced the first grants, saying the revitalization effort was underway. He called shipbuilding one of 17 priority industries for Japan.
Japan’s goal is to secure shipbuilding capacity of 18 million gross tons by 2035. By comparison, in 2025, Japanese shipbuilders received orders for just under 9 million gross tons, according to the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA). Japan currently has a market share of around nine percent of the global market, having declined as competition grew from South Korea and China.
The first three investments, announced at the beginning of the month, were approved for Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United Corp. and Namura Shipbuilding.
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In the latest round of investments approved by the government, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives $260 million, the largest investment of the five awarded last week. Shin Kurushima Group received $208 million, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries receives $102 million. Oshima Shipbuilding receives $40 million, and Naikai Zosen (Uchiumi Shipbuilding) receives $28 million.
Kawasaki acknowledged receiving the government approval, saying it was part of a plan to invest approximately a total of $290 million to enhance the shipbuilding capacity at its Sakaide Works. It looks to expand the yard’s specialized capabilities in LNG carrier construction. Similarly, Oshima Shipbuilding said it would use the investments to strengthen its production system and its shipbuilding capabilities.