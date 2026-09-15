Japan Approves $635M in Investments for Five Shipbuilders

The Japanese government is moving forward with its plan designed to encourage investment in the country’s shipbuilding industry. The goal is to dramatically strengthen the country’s shipbuilding capacity as part of an effort to revitalize the industry.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed that it approved an additional $635 million in investments on September 11 as part of plans submitted by five of the country’s shipbuilders. This follows three larger grants awarded on September 4, representing a total of $1.4 billion in government investments in projects valued at nearly $3.8 billion.

The government plan calls for a total investment of approximately 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) coming from a combination of public and private partnerships. The ministry says it will continue to certify plans on an ongoing basis in a program that will run through 2034.