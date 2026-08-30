Iran Targets Tankers Inbound to the Persian Gulf

In a series of reports, Iran appears to have turned its attention to inbound tankers heading toward the Persian Gulf. It could be, in part, a response to the U.S. claims that the Strait has been demined and that momentum is building, or an effort to strangle off oil and gas exports by making it difficult to get vessels into the Gulf.

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a delayed report on Sunday, August 30, regarding another vessel strike. It did not provide details about the incident or the vessel, but said it had received the information from military authorities.

The strike happened late on August 29. The tanker was 12 nautical miles off Khasab, Oman. Notably, they said the vessel was inbound when it was struck by an unknown projectile. It said there was no information about casualties or environmental pollution.

It was the first report from UKMTO since August 25, when it advised that the Kuwaiti product tanker Al Salam II (69,790 dwt) was struck in the Strait of Hormuz. That vessel had been eastbound, with the report saying that it was struck just above the waterline, causing a small hole and a small fire extinguished by the crew. Tug assistance was expected for the vessel.

Iran’s WANA news agency, closely linked to the IRGC, however, has also issued a series of reports claiming that Iranian forces have turned back tankers attempting to enter the Gulf. In its latest unconfirmed report, WANA says the Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Ellie (also known as Lila Marseille) “abruptly reversed course last night after entering the southern transit corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, turning back toward its point of origin.” It is also pointing out that the vessel had gone dark, turning off its AIS transmission.

The 156,557-dwt crude oil tanker was last reporting a position in the Fujairah anchorage after returning from China. Its transmission said, “For order unknown.” WANA said the reason for the vessel’s U-turn was unclear.

WANA had also reported on Thursday that an Indian-managed LPG carrier was turned back. It claimed the IRGC had warned the Marshall Islands-flagged LPG tanker Haana (54,368 dwt) and that it had turned back and anchored off the Port of Ras Laffan in Qatar.

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, is reporting that the IRGC is using small boats to identify ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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“During a recent Strait of Hormuz transit, an Iranian small craft used a searchlight to identify a vessel by reading its name from the hull whilst underway via the Omani route,” writes Kelly. “Iranian forces subsequently called the vessel by name, stated that it was 'locked in their system’ and being monitored, and ordered it to abort the transit or face action.”

Last week, Iran’s so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority issued a fresh warning to shipping. It said it had identified “violations by certain vessels of the Iranian arrangements for transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” It listed 46 vessels and also told charters not to be involved with those ships.

