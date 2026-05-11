Iran Permits Trickle of Tankers Through Hormuz as Talks Hit New Standstill

Iran continues to play the propaganda war and use the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic tool, playing favoritism as the talks with the U.S. hit new roadblocks. Several vessels were permitted to make the transit, but now it appears they have turned around another Qatari LNG carrier.

On Sunday, Iran sent a new proposal to Pakistan while continuing to call the U.S. demands unreasonable. The U.S. had reportedly proposed an immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz for a gradual relaxation of the blockade and continued negotiations. Donald Trump, however, quickly posted on social media, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Iran continues to demand its “sovereign rights” over the Strait of Hormuz. It appears to be set on demonstrating its authority, turning on and off the transits.

Sunday analysts highlighted that three tankers made the transit, apparently all with the permission of Iran. Iran’s hardline media outlet Wana News confirmed that the Greek-owned tanker Agios Fanourios I (299,996 dwt) had been permitted to pass. Reports are that the tanker, which is registered in Malta, was loaded in Iraq. It is bound for Vietnam, according to its AIS signal, which might account for why it was permitted to make the transit. Iranian reports highlighted that the transit was on its “approved route.”

Another tanker, Kiata M (319,247 dwt), also made the transit, displaying on AIS that it was coming from Iraq. The vessel, which is Chinese-managed and registered in San Marino, has anchored in Oman.

A third product tanker, Stella (45,737 dwt), was also permitted to make the transit but appears to be only with ballast. It was displaying an AIS message of “IRQ Ownr Russian Crew,” although it flies the Norwegian flag. It also has anchored outside the Strait of Hormuz.

An LPG tanker that has been linked to Iran in the past also appears to be making the transit on Monday. The Tara Gas (53,208 dwt) is registered in Panama and managed from the UAE. The ship is displaying a message of “Ind Owner & Ind Crew,” although in the past it has transported gas from Iran to China.

Iran on Sunday appeared to be currying favor with Pakistan as it permitted a Qatari LNG carrier, Al Kharaitiyat (113,845 dwt), to transit. Wana News confirmed the vessel had “received formal clearance from Iranian authorities.”

On Monday, after the U.S. rejected Iran’s latest proposal sent to Pakistan, and Iran threatened new retribution if the U.S. continues to stop its tankers, a second Qatari LNG carrier has reportedly been forced to turn around. Bloomberg wrote that the Mihzem (93,035 dwt), operated by MISC and registered in Singapore, was underway for the Strait of Hormuz. The ship’s AIS was displaying that it was coming from Qatar bound for Pakistan.

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Iranian media is reporting the vessel was stopped, but has not given a reason. The AIS signal appears to show the vessel holding near the western side of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters is reporting that two more LNG carriers from Qatar are expected to be heading to Pakistan in the coming days. Pakistan, with imports interrupted, is facing a significant gas shortage and has, since early in the war, imposed restrictions on all forms of energy usage.

Overall, transits continue to be mostly blocked, while CENTCOM on Monday posted a new report. It says that 62 vessels have been diverted and four others disabled for challenging the blockade. It asserts the blockade is firmly in place and will continue to stop all vessels heading to Iranian ports. With Trump hours away from departing for his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, it is unclear what the next steps will be in the continuing standoff with Iran.

