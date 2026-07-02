Investment Firm KKR Sells Ocean Yield to A.P. Moller Holding

The investment arm of the Maersk family, A.P. Moller Holding, is expanding its large portfolio of maritime investments, reporting it has agreed to buy Norway’s Ocean Yield, a large shipowner-lessor. According to A.P. Moller, the acquisition will strengthen its maritime portfolio and build on its experience in the segments of the maritime industry.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Ocean Yield holds interests in over 70 vessels across several core shipping sectors, including gas carriers, container ships, LNG carriers, crude, product and chemical tankers, and dry bulk carriers. The acquisition expands A.P. Moller’s exposure in the LNG sector, where Ocean Yield currently has nearly half its investment, or a total of 30 vessels.

Ocean Yield is continuing to grow its exposure in the energy sector, reporting that it recently extended a deal with NYK to add four additional LNG carriers in a joint venture. That will bring the total of this JV to eight vessels, all of which will operate under charter to Cheniere Energy. Similarly, it recently took delivery of new vessels which are chartered to Qatar Energy.

The other large segments of Ocean Yield’s fleet include 12 crude oil tankers and 10 containerships. It also has dry bulk carriers and other vessels.

“Since 2021, we have strengthened Ocean Yield as a globally diversified maritime leasing platform with long-duration, high-quality contracted cash flows and a modern fleet positioned for the energy transition,” said Andreas Røde, CEO of Ocean Yield.

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Established in 2012, Ocean Yield was acquired by the well-known investment firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) in 2021. KKR highlights that it has significantly scaled and diversified Ocean Yield’s platform with more than $3 billion invested, strengthened its long-term contracted revenue base, and supported its transition toward a more modern and sustainable fleet. KKR will continue to hold its joint investment with Ocean Yield in CapeOmega Gas Transportation, which owns 10 of the LNG carriers.

A.P. Moller Holding, established in 2013 by the Maersk family as an investment vehicle, is the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group. It has a broad range of holdings in the maritime sector, including, in addition to Maersk, investments in Svitzer tugs, DOF offshore, Noble Drilling, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Offshore Wind, and other non-shipping investments.

