Indonesia Backs Away After Finance Minister Proposes Malacca Tolls



Possibly emboldened by Iran’s assertion that it is entitled to tolls to maintain order and security in the Strait of Hormuz, Indonesia’s Finance Minister stirred up a controversy by suggesting fees for the Malacca Strait, and reports are that the Houthis are saying they should have fees for the Bab al-Mandeb. International scholars pushed back, citing global treaties, while neighboring countries were also quick to object, and now Indonesia insists that it was just a “lighthearted tone” and idle speculation.

The Jakarta Globe news outlet says Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa is “known for his bluntness.” Speaking at a conference on Wednesday in Jakarta, he, however, set off a firestorm by saying Indonesia was exploring the possibility of imposing fees for transit through the Malacca Strait. He said it was a way Indonesia could monetize its position and role in global trade.

The Malacca Strait is equally important to global trade as the Strait of Hormuz and other vital waterways. It handles nearly a quarter of maritime trade going to and from Asia. It, however, is 900 kilometers (more than 550 miles) and falls within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Even Indonesian officials were quick to admit any toll scheme would require the cooperation of the four nations.

The minister highlighted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s goal to increase the country’s role as a global player in trade. He asserts Indonesia is not a “peripheral economy.” News reports quoted the minister as telling the gathering, “Indonesia is not a marginal country. We sit along a key global trade and energy route, yet ships passing through the Malacca Strait are not charged.”

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan responded to media reports asserting that the right of passage is guaranteed to all and said his country would not participate in such an effort. Malaysia also quickly said it could not be done unilaterally.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono on Thursday sought to quell the comments by saying the minister was just speculating or “joking” about the possibilities. They insist the minister ended his comments by saying, “If only that were possible.” Media reports now say the comments were made in a “lighthearted tone.”

Indonesia acknowledged the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), which has been in force since 1994, and said actions would have to align with the treaties that call for free and safe passage through waterways, including the Malacca Strait.

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Reports, however, are saying the Houthi rebels in Yemen are watching Iran’s initiatives closely and asking if they too could start a toll scheme for the Bab al-Mandeb. Their efforts over the past few years drove most shipping out of the Red Sea, taking the longer route around South Africa.

For now, Iran remains the leader of the movement, insisting it is entitled to a fee and control of the Strait of Hormuz. It asserts the fee is to maintain order and security and says ships are paying for the transit. Today, however, the shipping trade group BIMCO confirmed that it too has received reports of scammers posing as the Iranians and demanding the transit fees. Jakob Larsen, Chief Safety & Security Officer for BIMCO, commenting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, said the group “has received reports of an email scam, but we are still awaiting confirmation that this was in fact a scam.”

