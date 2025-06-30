Indian Navy Responds to Fire on Tanker off Oman



A small product tanker making its way from India to Oman issued a distress call reporting an engine room fire. The Indian Navy vessel Tabar with assigned to patrol the Gulf of Oman responded and is leading the firefighting effort.

The vessel Yi Cheng 6 (3,600 dwt) is managed by an Indian shipping agent with a crew of 14 Indian nationals aboard. The vessel is registered in Palau with ownership to a company in the British Virgin Islands. Its history is unclear as it was previously owned by a Chinese company and appears to have passed to its current ownership in the past year. There are no inspections on file for the vessel.

Indian frigate assisting fighting the fire Indian Navy)

The exact position of the vessel is also unclear. It departed Kandla, India, and was bound for Shinas Port in Oman when the distress signal was issued on June 29. Pictures show the vessel’s life rafts deployed.

The Indian Navy reports 13 personnel from the frigate Tabar transferred to the tanker using the frigate’s boats and a helicopter. Along with five crewmembers, they were leading the firefighting efforts. The tanker is reported to be drifting without power.

The fire onboard has been reduced dramatically, according to the Indian Navy. They continued to provide assistance.

Indian Navy boarded the fire to lead the firefighting efforts (Indian Navy)

