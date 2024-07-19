Houthis Hit Singapore-Registered Containership Bound for Somalia

The authorities in Singapore and the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that a Singapore-flagged containership sustained minor damage in the latest Houthi attack on merchant ships. As with earlier attacks, the Houthis’ spokesperson said the vessel was targeted for violating its ban on Israeli ports.

The vessel, the 30,375 dwt Lobivia departed Djibouti on July 16 and was sailed around the Horn of Africa for a destination in Somalia. Reports place the containership approximately 83 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen when it was struck by an “unknown projectile.” The ship reported a resulting fire that was extinguished by the crew.

The Lobivia, built in 2001, is managed by Asiatic Lloyd of Singapore and reported to be operating in the charter market. The ship has a capacity of 1,650 TEU. Some reports are linking the ship to CMA CGM’s service between India and Africa, although it does not show on the French group’s current vessel tracking system. It has been operating in the region for months, including in February it aided with the evacuation of the bulker Rubymar after it was damaged in another Houthi attack.

After the attack, reports indicate the vessel took evasive actions possibly to reduce the danger of a second attack. The Houthis have frequently staged a series of attacks on vessels they are targeting. An Israeli vessel was targeted three or four times over the course of several hours earlier this week.

The Lobivia turned off its AIS signal after the attack. It advised the Maritime and Port Authority in Singapore that it was proceeding to Somalia. The military forces in the region are reporting that the vessel has not requested assistance. The containership will undergo a full damage assessment when it reaches its next port.

Another vessel targeted by the Houthis this week, the tanker Chios Lion is also reporting that it proceeded under its own power and is arriving in Safaga, Egypt. Tracking services said that a 125-mile-long oil slick appeared in the Red Sea after the tanker was struck on July 16. Official reports said it was being investigated if the vessel was leaking, but it was acknowledged that the tanker reversed course after the attack.

Today’s attack came as the EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides also released updated statics on its five months of operations. They are using four naval vessels and report having over 800 personnel at sea. Since launching, the operation says it has had 250 requests from merchant vessels and covered over 32,000 miles. Aspides reports it has provided 2,500 hours of protection services to merchant vessels.

Attacks have become less frequent with many days with no specific reports. U.S. Central Command however provides daily updates which detail the number mostly of aerial or surface drones that were destroyed in a 24-hour period.

Despite this, the Houthis continue their threats saying they are moving into new phases of their escalation, including the successful strike of a drone on Tel Aviv overnight that killed one person and injured at least 10 others. Israeli officials are saying the drone was identified and that it was human error that it was not stopped before it hit the apartment building in the city. The Houthis have also made multiple claims of attacks on ships in the Mediterranean but none have been substantiated.

