Hapag-Lloyd Advances Terminal Strategy Acquiring Stake in Le Havre, France



Hapag-Lloyd has become the latest of the major carriers to move forward with a strategy to expand its shoreside operations by growing its terminal portfolio. After launching an independent terminal company in 2023, Hapag-Lloyd reports it has acquired a controlling interest in one of the independent terminals in Le Havre, France.

Hanseatic Global Terminals, a wholly owned subsidiary based in Rotterdam, was announced in July 2024. Hapag said at the time the aim was to increase operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth that will benefit customers and partners worldwide. It says that terminal and infrastructure investments represent a crucial component of the strategic agenda for Hanseatic Global Terminals.

The company acquired 60 percent of the shares of CNMP LH from Seafrigo Group, a company specializing in temperature-controlled food logistics. Seafrigo will continue to hold a 40 percent stake in the terminal operator.

“By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of our core European markets,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT). “At the same time, we are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio while paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency.”

“This will significantly raise the profile of our joint terminal as an important gateway for container transports in the Port of Le Havre,” said Eric Barbé, President of Seafrigo Group. The companies projected that the container throughput of the CNMP LH terminal is expected to grow in the coming years – including in the attractive reefer container business.

CNMP (Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires) highlights that it is a historical stevedoring

company operating in Le Havre since 1920. It has a multimodal terminal with river barge access and 1 km (.6 miles) of rail connection. It is an independent service provider to multiple carriers calling at the port.

Le Havre, the companies emphasized numbers among the 10 largest ports in Europe. They called it the most important port for sea transport to and from France reporting it has an annual container throughput of 3 million TEU and offers hinterland connections to Paris.

Hapag called it a strategic acquisition for Hanseatic Global Terminals in keeping with its strategy of expansion. HGT manages a portfolio of stakes in 21 port terminals and complementary logistics services across 12 countries and four continents, with plans to expand its stakes to over 30 terminals by 2030.

