First Grain Shipment From Canada’s Churchill Port in Six Years

The Port of Churchill, located in Manitoba and Canada’s Arctic, checked off another important first in its efforts to revitalize the operation. This week, the port is loading its first grain shipments in six years, and this comes after its first critical minerals export in over two decades.

The FedNav bulker Federal Sprey (37,141 dwt) is currently alongside in the port. It is loading approximately 30,000 tonnes of Canadian durum wheat supplied by a company in Saskatchewan and being shipped to the Mediterranean. The grain traveled to the port on the rebuilt Hudson Bay Railway.

Several factors contributed to the end of the grain business from the port. The pandemic in 2020 and 2021 was a key factor, along with the high cost of shipping the grain and a failing rail line. The Canadian Wheat Board also ceased operations in 2021, which further hurt the industry. However, the Arctic Gateway Group acquired the port in 2018 from the U.S.-based OmniTrax with a goal of rebuilding the operations.

This week’s shipment is set to be the first of three grain cargoes to leave the port in 2026. Officials said they will ship over 100,000 tonnes of grain this year and predict there will be more in 2027. They said it was providing a significant boost for Manitoba’s agricultural business.

In addition to the grain exports, Churchill is also launching its exports of critical minerals. It has loaded zinc concentrate and next week expects to ship its first-ever cargo of potash. It has been mined in Manitoba.

This is in addition to the port’s role in loading out resupply ships traveling to the First Peoples' communities in the Arctic. A resupply ship departed the port earlier in the season, and another is due to arrive to carry supplies to Nunavut. The first supply ship of the 2026 season, Qamutik (12,760 dwt), departed Churchill on July 12, transporting a wide range of construction equipment, industrial supplies, trucks, and other goods.

Officials expressed their excitement at the developments during a ceremony to celebrate the grain shipment. They also pointed to new agreements such as a partnership with Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges International.

Critics of the expansion efforts and the government financial support argue that the shipping season is too short to make Churchill a meaningful contributor to Canada’s exports. They also say that rail and insurance costs are very high, and the port lacks sufficient storage capacity.

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Arctic Gateway Group, however, points to its success in rebuilding the operations and hopes for expanded support from the Canadian government. It points to the critical role the port could play as Canada reshapes trade outside the United States and looks to more international markets.

The federal and provincial governments were also supportive of new studies that explored the potential to make the Port of Churchill into a year-round port. Canada’s CTV National News quotes Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who said earlier this year that the federal government had indicated it wants to see liquefied natural gas shipped from Churchill by 2030. He is also hopeful that the government will reconsider federal support for a larger port expansion project.

