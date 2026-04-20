Fincantieri Floats Largest Cruise Ship to Date for Norwegian Cruise Line



The buildout of the cruise sector continued at Fincantieri in Italy with the recent floatout of the Norwegian Aura, which is due to enter service in 2027. The fifth ship of the Project Leonardo design developed by Fincantieri, the ship is 10 percent larger than the second pairing of the class and 20 percent larger than the first two ships.

The float-out took place on April 16 at the shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, marking the first time a cruise ship for Norwegian has been built at this yard. Exterior construction of the ship has been completed, and she was moved to the fitting-out berth for interior work. She is due to enter service in May 2027, sailing briefly in the Mediterranean before shifting to the Caribbean in June 2027.

The design concepts were developed by Fincantieri and include a wide, open promenade closer to sea level than other modern ships, and it also wraps around the lounge deck. Norwegian uses these promenades for outdoor lounge and dining spaces, as well as placing infinity pools and hot tubs along a section of the promenade. Machinery was moved forward in the hull closer to midship to improve balance and operating efficiency.

The Norwegian Aura is nearly 1,130 feet (344 meters) in length compared to the Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, which are 1,056 feet, and the Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which are 965 feet in length. The company originally said the increased size of the Norwegian Aura and her as-yet-unnamed sister ship was to accommodate tanks and other equipment so that the ship could sail on methanol as an alternative fuel. Norwegian's prior management had originally said it was focusing on a smaller ship design for this class that would have greater flexibility in ports and deployments. The first ships, Norwegian Prima was delivered in 2022, and Norwegian Viva in 2023. There was a pause in deliveries while the design was reworked with Norwegian Aqua entering service in 2025 and Norwegian Luna last month.

The latest version of the design also increases passenger capacity on these ships to 3,880 passengers, double occupancy in 1,970 staterooms. Gross tonnage for this pair is estimated at 170,000 GT. The first two ships of the class are 142,500 GT with a passenger capacity of 3,195, and the second pair are 156,300 GT with 3,571 passengers double occupancy.

Norwegian also highlights that it is using the added space on the new ships to expand the multi-generational vacation experience. The pool area will be increased by 20 percent, and it will offer a broader range of amusements, including dual waterslides, a free-fall slide, a raft slide, a ropes course, a rock-climbing wall, and a carnival-style games area.

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The final ship of the class is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, before Norwegian’s focus shifts to its new 225,000 gross ton ships that will be built at Fincantieri. The Italian shipyard highlights that it has built a longstanding relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with a total of 16 ships scheduled for delivery through 2037. In addition to Norwegian Cruise Line, Fincantieri is building for the corporation's ultra-luxury brand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and the luxury Oceania Cruises.

Norwegian currently has the industry’s largest orderbook, having secured building slots for the next 11 years.