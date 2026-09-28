Exclusive: Salvage Operation Under Way at Tanker Wreck Site Off Oman

Correction: A previous version of this article inaccurately associated the offshore vessel Astro Sculptor with an Omani commercial diving firm, Mola Marine Services. Mola Marine has no connection with Astro Offshore or with the ongoing salvage operation.

Pictures obtained by the Maritime Executive show that the salvage operation to recover the cargo of crude still on board the Caroline Bezengi, stranded on rocks off the southwest tip of Jazirat Al Qibliyyah, is well underway.

Al Qibliyyah is the easternmost of the Hallaniyat Islands off the Omani coast of Dhofar. The operation appears to have commenced within the last few days, as recent satellite imagery of the wreck showed no other vessels in the vicinity.

Pictures show that the high winds and rough seas common during the Khareef period in this area off the southern coast of Oman have now abated, allowing the salvage operation to proceed.

Credit TME / supplied

Featuring prominently in the operations underway is the Multi-Purpose Offshore Vessel EDT Kennedy (IMO 9671400), which has the logo of its owners EDT Offshore on its bow. EDT Offshore normally provisions offshore support vessels for the oil and gas industry, and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. AIS tracking service VesselFinder also shows the offshore supply tug Astro Sculptor (IMO 1091159) off Al Qibliyyah as well.

A salvor can be seen operating on the deck of the Caroline Bezengi, which has a pronounced list to starboard, with the salvor having to work on the deck of the ship whilst being washed with waves (top).

Pump machinery is being winched by helicopter off the EDT Kennedy and onto Caroline Bezengi's stern, which is well out of the water (left, Credit TME / supplied).

Also shown is floating heavy gauge rubber pipe being hauled from the EDT Kennedy towards the Caroline Bezengi, in line with the original salvage plan to run a 1,000-meter line to a tanker moored in the island's sheltered northwestern lee.

No tanker for receiving the oil can yet be seen in the area. The salvor’s main initial priority may be to move oil from one tank to another on board the ship to stabilize it, protect the hull and prevent further listing.

Floating hose being towed off the EDT Kennedy (Credit TME / supplied)

An NH90 provided by the Royal Air Force of Oman is assisting with the lift of pumps from the EDT Kennedy onto the Caroline Bezengi, and there is possibly a second civilian helicopter assisting with operations as well.

Although there originally had been an intention to establish a forward operating base on the small port and airfield of the main Halliniyat Island which lies 25 nautical miles to the west of Al Qibliyyah, the mainland port of Duqm now appears to be the principal base for the operation ashore, based on vessel movements.

Weather at the end of the Khareef monsoon season can be variable, and the operation could be delayed if squalls comes in, but the forecast for the next week shows that average wind speeds will rarely exceed 20 knots - an improvement over the rough conditions on scene during the past month.

Sentinel-2A pass over the wreck site shows reduced sheening, Sept. 21 (Copernicus / Sentinel-2)

Two salvage vessels are visible in high-resolution satellite imagery (CJRC)

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In other good news, imagery of the oil plume leaking from the Caroline Bezengi over the last week appears to show a reduced flow of oil (above), suggesting that previously breached tanks are now leaking at a lower rate.

The operation is not yet over, but appears to have been an endorsement of the Omani National Center for Emergency Management’s patient approach, plus a tribute to the resourcefulness of the salvage partners involved.