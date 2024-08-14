Environmentalists Successful in Getting “Toxic Cargo” Returned to Europe

Officials in Asia are reporting that approximately 100 containers suspected of carrying toxic material will be refused and returned to the shipper in Europe for further treatment. The decision comes after an environmental NGO raised concerns and the boxes became like a “hot potato” being passed off among the parties.

The containers are believed to be transporting 800 tons of toxic steel furnace dust collected from pollution control filters. Produced from recycling steel, the ash contains toxic metal oxides and requires treatment. The NGO Basel Action Network alleges that permission was not granted for the export of the material and that the recipient, in this case Thailand, was not notified. Under the UN’s Basel Convention, the treaty requires approval of the shipment as well as notification of any country where it would be traveling. The group called for the cargo to be returned to the shipping.

Tracking data developed by Bloomberg says the boxes were loaded in Albania in mid-July on the Contship Vow, which moved the boxes to Trieste, Italy. There they were transshipped onto two vessels chartered by Maersk, the Maersk Campton and the Maersk Candor, which are transporting the boxes to Singapore. They were to be again transshipped this time to MSC vessels that would carry them to Thailand.

Maersk told The Maritime Executive last week that it would be informing the authorities about the concerns that had been raised about the cargo and would be cooperating with the authorities as needed. A spokesperson said that the boxes were being transported on behalf of another shipping line.

“None of these containers have been declared to contain hazardous waste,” Maersk reported. “Had they been declared to contain hazardous waste, Maersk would have declined to carry.”

The Bangkok Post reports today that the Port Authority of Thailand said it would not accept the shipment of waste. Officials in Thailand have alerted the officials in Singapore about the cargo and informed them that they would not be accepting electric arc furnace dust. Singapore officials declined to comment saying they were still reviewing the matter.

The Maersk Campton, which departed the Tangier Med port is now approaching Asia. Its AIS signal is in the Malacca Strait with the arrival at Singapore set for as early as tomorrow. The second vessel, the Maersk Candor, is due in Singapore at the end of next week. It is believed there are about 40 boxes containing the waste on the first vessel and a further 60 boxes on the second ship.

A spokesperson for Maersk in Asia told Bloomberg that it would hand the boxes over and that it was working with the authorities in Singapore and the other shipping line. Maersk is reporting the boxes will be repatriated to Albania “in the best way possible.”

Tracking data from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, according to Bloomberg, shows the boxes being transported back to Europe.

Basel Action Network, which first raised the concern, highlighted that it was not an isolated incident. In 2018, Greenpeace protested to block other toxic materials traveling through Hong Kong bound for China. Bassel Action Network also reports in April China refused a shipment found to contain more than eight percent toxic lead.

The European Union tightened its restrictions on the transportation of toxic waste. Under new regulations due to take effect in 2027, exports of EU waste to non-OECD countries will only be allowed if these countries inform the European Commission that they are willing to import waste and demonstrate that they have the ability to manage it in a sustainable manner.

