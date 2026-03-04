Edda Wind has Potential Agreements to Sell Fleet of Wind Service Vessels

Edda Wind, which had been launched as an early service provider dedicated to the emerging offshore wind sector, has entered into agreements for the potential sale of its fleet. News of the potential sale of the company’s ships came via an Oslo Stock Exchange filing by Wilh. Wilhelmsen, one of the investors, signals a further consolidation in the market.

The company was started in 2015 by Østensjø Group, an offshore provider, and announced plans for building a dedicated fleet of Service Operation Vessels (SOV) and Commissioning Service Operation vessels (CSOV). Wilhelmsen joined as an investor in 2020 and was later joined by Geveran Trading Co., which is controlled by John Fredriksen, and another company associated with Idan Ofer.

Edda Wind reported strong growth, but in 2025, the three lead investors said it was facing challenges in its current public company format. They decided to take the company private, reporting it would aid in future investment and growth. Currently, the company has a fleet of seven vessels, consisting of one SOV and six CSOVs. Additionally, Edda Wind has three CSOVs currently under construction. In December, it agreed to sell two SOVs to Esvagt, which were under long-term contracts to Vestas and Ocean Breeze.

According to the stock filing, the potential sale will see Edda Wind’s fleet split between the UK-based North Star, which was acquired several years ago by investors the Partners Group, and to an affiliate of Navigare Capital Partners. The filing says the sale is conditional upon inspections being completed and certain unspecified conditions.

The sale would represent a further consolidation of the offshore services sector. North Star reports it has over 47 purpose-designed vessels, including Platform Supply Vessels, Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels, Multi-Role Vessels, and our growing Wind Farm Support fleet. It has contracts with leading companies, including RWE, and has two newbuild SOVs on order with Vard. Navigate Capital entered the sector in 2022 with a majority investment in Norway’s Norwind Offshore. Norwind took delivery from Vard in January of its sixth vessel, and it has two additional vessels, a CSOV and an EVC, due for delivery in 2027.

The investors in Edda Wind have not commented publicly on the sale and their reasons for exiting the sector.

