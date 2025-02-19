COSCO Shipping Names China’s First Large Methanol-Fueled Containership

COSCO Shipping named the first of its methanol dual-fuel containerships following the lead of Maersk and becoming only the second line to have large-capacity methanol-fueled containerships. The ceremony took place in Yangzhou, China, and fell on the ninth anniversary of the reorganization of COSCO Shipping into its current form as the sprawling state-controlled entity.

Chinese officials celebrated the achievements of the vessel reporting that COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry identified 163 research topics to address in developing a large methanol-fueled vessel. They report receiving 31 invention patents related to the methanol energy technology for the vessels.

Design for the vessel was executed by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Yangzhou to overcome difficulties such as methanol special coating and overall jacking of the upper structure. They report established a methanol system test and methanol filling management system.

The series of ships are being equipped with the first domestic WinGD methanol dual-fuel main engine, methanol dual-fuel generator, and Alfa Laval's first methanol dual-fuel boiler. They also equipped a methanol fuel barge and supply system. Intelligent systems were fitted to optimize energy consumption and create energy-saving metrics. The vessels are reported to achieve excellent energy utilization ratios.

Methanol bunkering systems were developed for the new vessels (COSCO Shipping)

China Martine Fuel Jiangsu Company worked with COSCO Shipping to develop the bunkering systems for the vessel including for terminal tank trucks. The processes were certified by China Classification Society and the first refueling of the new vessel took place on December 26 at the shipyard.

The first vessel was named COSCO Shipping Yangpu and it is completing outfitting. It will also become the first methanol-fueled containership deployed on a transpacific route. It has a large methanol storage system that will enable it to complete a one-way voyage between the Far East and the West Coast of the United States in “pure methanol mode.”

Each of the vessels of the class has a capacity of 16,136 TEUs on par with Maersk’s methanol class launched with the Ane Maersk (16,000 TEU) which was introduced in January 2024. The COSCO Shipping Yangpu has an overall length of 366 meters (1,200 feet) and a beam of 51 meters (167 feet).

Second ship of the class was floated in December 2024 from the COSCO Heavy Industries shipyard (COSCO Shipping)

Construction on the first vessel began in April 2024. In December 2024, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry floated out the second vessel of the class, COSCO Shipping Carnation.

COSCO placed an order of four methanol-dual fuel 16,000 TEU container ships in 2023 after an initial order in 2022 for 12 methanol ships each with a capacity of 24,000 TEU which will be deployed for COSCO and OOCL. Reports indicate the company has expanded its methanol order book to a total of 28 vessels currently.

