China Puts Fully-Electric, Intelligent Containership in Service

The first of two large, fully-electric containerships was placed in service in China. Built for Ningbo Ocean Shipping, they are being promoted as a key advancement in sustainability and China’s leadership in green shipping. The first are reported to be China’s first, the largest intelligence containerships powered entirely by electricity.

The Ning Yuan Dian Kun has a capacity of 740 TEU and is designed for China’s coastal shipping trade. It will be sailing between Ningbo-Zhoushan and Jiaxing. It is a trip of approximately 70 nautical miles and an important feeder route.

The ships were developed jointly by two divisions of China State Shipbuilding (CSSC), the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute, and Shanghai Marine Equipment Research Institute for the electric propulsion system. The ships each measure approximately 128 meters (420 feet) in length.

The vessels are equipped with 10 container-sized batteries with a total power supply of approximately 19,600 kWh. They supply two 875 kW permanent-magnet synchronous propulsion motors. Reports have said the ships will have a top speed of approximately 11.5 knots. They reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1,462 tonnes per year versus conventional ships. They report the propulsion system is highly responsive with virtually no delay, and the electric motor reduces most noise from the vessels while in operation.

To maximize efficiency, they are open-deck designs to improve cargo handling. The bow was designed to reduce wind resistance by 15 to 20 percent.

The vessels also have fully autonomous navigation capabilities. Designer SDARI highlights the ships as achieving high operational efficiency.

The first vessel was handed over on April 15 to enter service after undergoing months of testing. The ship was launched by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding in September 2025. Her sister ship, Ning Yuan Dian Peng, is scheduled for sea trials next month. They expect to deliver the ship in June.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Ningbo Ocean Shipping highlights that it currently operates 32 green and energy-efficient vessels. They account for more than half the line’s fleet and, combined, create a sizable green fleet.

China has also been developing batteries to power inland shipping along the Yangtze River. They are working on river feeder ships that use swappable batteries along with a network of charging stations along the river.