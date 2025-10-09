Cargo Ship Thamesborg Refloated After 33 Days in Remote Canadian Arctic



Royal Wagenborg confirmed that the refloating operation for its vessel Thamesborg was successful, and the ship will be proceeding to exit the Arctic to a port of refuge. The vessel had been stranded for 33 days after grounding on September 6 in the Franklin Strait off Prince of Wales Island, Canada.

The company and T&T Salvage, which was retained for the operation, had said earlier in the week that they were prepared for a refloating attempt depending on the weather conditions in the area. In preparation, they report that 5,000 tons of the cargo of carbon blocks for industrial use was offloaded to two cargo ships, Silver Copenhagen and Nunalik, which had been brought in as part of the rescue operation.

The Thamesborg was refloated at approximately 0600 local time on October 9. The operation involved reducing the water level in the ballast tanks that had been damaged during the grounding. The MSV Botnica, an offshore support vessel, aided in the refloating effort after arriving with specialized equipment. The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Des Groseilliers was also standing by to oversee the operation and monitor for potential pollution.

The company reports the vessel was floated without further damage, and there continues to be no signs of pollution. The crew of 15 and an ice advisor who was aboard to advise during the voyage have remained on the vessel and are reported to be in good health and uninjured.

After the vessel was refloated, an inspection team was surveying the hull. Wagenborg reports that after receiving clearance to proceed, the vessel will be making its way to a port of refuge. The AIS signal was changed this morning to show a destination of Baie Comeau, Canada, on the St. Lawrence, where the vessel is due on October 24.

The Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Wagenborg said it was a race to get the vessel out of the Arctic before the onset of winter weather. The ship has an ice class hull, which will permit it to navigate in first-year ice, although the company said the route out of the Arctic would be determined by weather conditions.

Wagenborg said it is extending its sincere gratitude to the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, the salvage teams, and all government agencies and staff who provided crucial assistance throughout this operation.