BP Moves Ahead With Tiber Field's FPU at Seatrium

BP is moving forward with its Tiber development with a contract to build the floating production unit (FPU) at Seatrium, the Singaporean offshore yard formed by the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore in 2023.

The Tiber unit is a near-sister of the Kaskida FPU, which was awarded in December 2024. Tiber will share about 85 percent of the design of the Kaskida floating platform, saving money when compared to the traditional practice of clean-sheet design for each custom project. In addition to reduced engineering hours, the reuse of a design allows the yard to leverage the same supply chain relationships, consultants and parts for more than one platform. All of that adds up to major savings.

In addition, Tiber's topsides will be constructed separately in the yard, then hoisted atop the hull in a single lift. This saves on time for construction, integration and testing, all at ground level, before moving the equipment up to the relatively inaccessible heights of the platform.

"The Tiber FPU award marks a significant milestone in our relationship with bp and underscores the strength of our series-build approach for the Gulf of America production units," said William Gu, EVP of Seatrium Energy. "Drawing on lessons learned from our growing portfolio of FPU projects, we will continue to translate experience into execution excellence."

Seatrium has been building plenty of rigs for the U.S. Gulf at its Singapore yard. In addition to Tiber and Kaskida, it has built Shell's Sparta, Vito and Whale FPUs, which also used series construction to reduce cost.

Seatrium recently sold its sole American yard, Brownsville-based AmFELS, to Turkish floating powerplant operator Karpowership for $50 million.