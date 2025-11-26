Salvage Teams Look for Hot Spots After Fire is Contained on ONE Vessel



The containership ONE Henry Hudson continues to be held about one mile from shore outside the breakwater at the Port of Los Angeles after the fire aboard the vessel. The Unified Command reports the salvage master has declared the fire fully contained, with the focus now on hot spots or the potential for re-ignition from smoldering cargo in the containers.

“Now that the fire is determined to be contained, there will be a waiting period to ensure no re-flashes or heat signatures are detected,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, Incident Commander. “Because the containers were not able to be opened to confirm the fire is completely out, there remains some risk. However, mitigating measures have been put in place to respond to any issues that may arise.”

Firefighting operations stopped as of Tuesday morning, November 25, for the fire that had begun Friday evening while the vessel was docked in the Port of Los Angeles. The vessel is now being managed by a contracted salvage team from Donjon-SMIT.

The team is using monitors and heat sensors along with a device known as a fire lance that can bore into the containers. They continue to monitor for the potential of smoldering cargo, which could re-ignite. Once the Unified Command approves, the plan is to move the vessel to an approved facility at the Port of Los Angeles. The salvage operation will offload the containers in a controlled environment.

Teams are checking the containers and monitoring for hot spots (USCG)

Claims consultant WK Webster is advising clients that salvage security will need to be posted for all the cargo that remains aboard. It notes that it is still to be determined if General Average will be declared. It reports that it has both cargo surveyors and a fire expert who will be examining the vessel.

Another part of the salvage operation will focus on the removal of the firefighting water. So far, no water has been discharged from the ship, with the no. 3 hold reported to be 80 percent full with the firefighting water. The water will be offloaded under Coast Guard supervision. The water will be transported either by barge or truck to a waste reception facility.

The Unified Command reports that air quality monitoring has continued and shows no elevated levels of concern. In addition, there are no reports of sheen observed outside the vessel, but responders and containment booms are staged and ready if they are needed.

Unlike other recent situations, the initial reports suggested that it was an electrical fire aboard the vessel, which was built in 2008. The vessel is owned by Fukujin Kisen and operates under a time charter to Ocean Network Express (ONE). Technical operations are the responsibility of the owner.

