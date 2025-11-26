Ukraine Sanctions 56 Vessels for Exporting Food Crops from Occupied Ports



Ukraine is continuing its efforts to increase pressure on Russia, with the latest action being the imposition of sanctions on vessels exporting grain and other food crops from the occupied ports in Crimea. It follows previous actions that have included seizing ships that entered the closed ports, as well as the prosecution of the captain of vessels accused of exporting crops and other materials from Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the decree on November 25 following action by the National Security and Defense Council. The Security Service of Ukraine backed the proposal to target the ships, and the president is instructing all branches of the government to act to enforce the sanctions.

The commercial ports in Crimea have largely been closed for the past 11 years, since the Russian annexation of the region. The European Union joined Ukraine in imposing sanctions on the ports after the Russian occupation. However, in July 2025, it was reported that Russia was working to reopen the commercial ports.

The new decree identifies a total of 56 vessels that between 2022 and 2025 have entered the closed ports and exported food products. This includes Sevastopol and Feodosia, where Ukraine reports Russia has exported thousands of tons of wheat, sunflower seeds, and other food items. Previously, Ukraine estimated that Russia had exported over 400,000 tonnes of grain from Crimea since 2022.

Ukraine says the ships include those operating under the Russian flag as well as other countries. It listed 17 vessels that are operating on flags other than Russia. In the past, Ukraine has identified ships flagged in Cameroon, Turkey, Syria, and other countries as among those entering the ports.

Many of the ships have already been sanctioned by the European Union or the United States. However, Ukraine reports that it intends to also work with the respective countries to stop the issuing of licenses and potentially revoke the ship’s flags.

The Security Service has been pursuing individual vessels and has had success in seizing several ships. Ukraine’s National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA) is also working with the courts and has won orders to sell seized vessels.

