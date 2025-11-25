National Strike Again Closes Belgium’s Ports and Halts Inland Cargo Ships



Belgium’s three main labor unions banded together into what is likely the largest of the strikes over the past 10 months, protesting the country’s austerity budget. Ocean-going shipping and inland cargo operations have ground to a halt along with trains, airports, and many services, with officials warning the strike is expected to culminate on Wednesday, November 26, in a nationwide effort that could paralyze Belgium.

The country has faced many strikes since the new coalition government was formed at the beginning of 2025 and announced its austerity programs. The unions have complained that the cuts are unfairly impacting the working classes, impacting pensions, base pay, and the cost of living. Segments of industry and services have staged strikes at intervals across 2025, which have already impacted the operations of the ports and other transport services. The latest round was in part driven by a new budget agreement, which the unions contend will continue the negative impact on the working classes.

Protests on Sunday, November 23, focused on the issue of violence against women and were followed by a strike against public transport on Monday. Tuesday, the strike is focusing on public services, and it is set to culminate on Wednesday in what the unions are calling a “national interprofessional strike.”

The strike spread to shipping on Tuesday afternoon as the operator of the pilot boats at Vlissingen, which is responsible for transferring Flemish pilots to seagoing vessels to guide them to and from the ports, joined the strike. It meant that pilots were unavailable to move ships along the Scheldt, effectively suspending all arrivals and departures from Antwerp and Ghent. As of Tuesday evening, the operators of the Zeebrugge Traffic Centre also joined the action. The port of Zeebrugge was effectively blocked.

The port authority reported that movements within the ports were still possible. It also said that the locks were functioning normally. However, as of Tuesday evening, the reports are that 63 vessels are now unable to enter or depart from Antwerp, Ghent, and Zeebrugge. A total of 22 ships were trapped in Antwerp, while 27 were waiting to enter the port.

Picket lines also formed at Wallonia, targeting strategic locks and bridges. As a result, up to 100 inland cargo ships that normally move on the river system were also brought to a standstill.

The unions are reporting that participation is broad, with strong mobilization including for public transport, municipal administrations, and a range of public services. They said that education and childcare workers joined the walkout along with hospital workers, postal employees, trash collection, and other services.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges authority reported that the strike against the pilots and traffic control operations was scheduled to end as of 0730 on Wednesday, November 26. The unions, however, are saying that Wednesday will be the “most disruptive” day of the strikes. They said wider blockades of industrial zones, logistics hubs, and transport infrastructure are anticipated. They expect the ports will remain closed, along with a stop on all inland waterways.

Hapag-Lloyd wrote in an alert to customers, “At this time, the situation remains unpredictable, and further disruptions may occur without prior notice. This situation may cause delays in the handling, loading, and discharge of cargo.”

Port officials have also warned that a backlog is quickly developing, which is also impacting supply chains and logistics. They said it could take several days to resume full operations and that the impact will not ease quickly.