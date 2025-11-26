Fire Breaks Out Aboard Boxship at Port of Wilmington

[Breaking] Three seafarers have reportedly been injured in a fire aboard a boxship at the port of Wilmington, Delaware, according to local media.

At about 0930, the crew of the container ship Chiquita Voyager reported a fire in the engine room. The blaze started with a generator and grew in size, according to local First State Update. Two crewmembers were initially reported missing.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the scene and deployed multiple units, including ladder trucks and a mobile EMS medical care unit. Multiple county and regional agencies responded as well. Suppression with onboard fire teams proceeded on multiple decks, aided with a water supply from the pier, and the Coast Guard responded to provide support from the water side.

At about 1000 hours, the master and the responders decided to evacuate the engine room and release CO2 flooding to extinguish the fire. With all crewmembers now accounted for, the fire team retreated from the compartment and CO2 was released.

Three crewmembers sustained minor burn injuries in the fire, the outlet reported, and they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Efforts to combat the fire are ongoing.