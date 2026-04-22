Body Recovered from Capsized Cargo Ship as USCG Looks for Missing Raft

The US Coast Guard reported that the search efforts are intensifying after the loss of the U.S.-flagged cargo ship Mariana as Super Typhoon Sinlaku overtook the Northern Mariana Islands. Teams were able to recover the body of one seafarer from the capsized vessel while efforts continue at the wreck as well as across the region.

The wreck of the 145-foot offshore support vessel, which had been outfitted for cargo operations, was located on Saturday, April 18. The ship had reported it lost its starboard engine on April 15 as the storm was approaching. Initially, the U.S. Coast Guard maintained contact with the crew, but lost contact with the ship on April 16. Initial search efforts were hampered by the winds from the strong storm.

The overturned vessel was sighted by a USCG airplane crew about 34 nautical miles northeast of Pagan, approximately 100 nautical miles northeast of the last known position of the cargo vessel Mariana. Strong currents have continued to push the vessel, which was reported to have drifted a further 26 nautical miles to the northeast. On Sunday, USCG divers were able to confirm the identity of the wreck and began to survey the exterior of the vessel.

Late on Monday, a USCG dive team using drones to explore the vessel’s interior reported that it had located the body of a deceased crewmember, which was recovered. Five other crewmembers remain missing. The USCG reports its team completed a comprehensive subsurface evaluation and used drones on the interior of the vessel.

Diving operations resumed on Tuesday with the arrival of the Japan Coast Guard vessel Akitsushima. The Japanese are working with the crew of the USCG Frederick Hatch. Divers were unable to locate any other individuals during their survey of the ship.

An inflatable, 12-person orange life raft continues to be missing. The Coast Guard located one raft partially inflated and partially submerged. It was found approximately 95 nautical miles northeast of the overturned vessel. Coast Guard aircrews continue to search the area in the vicinity of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The typhoon was the strongest storm of the season, with reports of winds reaching 175 mph offshore. When it hit Saipan and Tinian, it had sustained winds of up to 150 mph. It left a wide path of destruction.

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The USCG has been working to restore access for commercial shipping. Tinian received its first commercial vessel on Tuesday after the USCG reported the port had reopened on Monday afternoon for daylight traffic. Similarly, the Port of Saipan was opened for daylight-only operations on Wednesday afternoon.

The condition status was lowered for the Port of Guam and the Marianas as the recovery continues. USCG Hickory has been leading the efforts to survey the waterways, ensure the channel is clear of obstructions, and replace and restore navigational aids. They are, however, warning vessels to confirm the condition of the specific piers or facilities.