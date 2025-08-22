Australia Investigating After Bulker Blacks Out and Drifts Toward Newcastle



The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the circumstances around an incident where a larger bulker lost power and drifted dangerously close to Newcastle. It will be looking for critical safety issues, and if they are identified, the ATSB will immediately notify the operators of the ship and the port, and other relevant parties, so that appropriate and timely safety action can be taken.

The incident began on the morning of July 30 when the Marshall Island-registered bulker Basic Victory was holding offshore awaiting its berth. Newcastle is one of the busiest ports in Australia, reporting that it handles over 4,400 ship movements each year. Over 152 million tonnes of cargo are handled annually at the port.

The bulker, which was built in the Philippines in 2021, was about 20 miles off the Port of Newcastle while waiting to berth when it reported around 8:00 a.m. local time that its main engine had failed. The ship was drifting towards the coastline north of Newcastle and by about 1730 that afternoon had closed to within three miles of the nearest land.

The ship’s master reported the propulsion failure to Newcastle vessel traffic service and, as they were drifting close to shore, requested permission to anchor. Shortly afterward, the crew succeeded in restarting the main engine and the ship steamed clear of the coastline.

After the ship had berthed in Newcastle on August 7, ATSB reports its investigators boarded the ship for an inspection and to collect evidence, including interviewing the master and crewmembers. They also obtained recorded data and documentary evidence.

After repairs were completed, the Basic Victory sailed from Australia on August 9. The vessel is at sea bound for Japan, where it is due to arrive next week.

Australia has a reputation for its enforcement of safety regulations and detailed inspections of ships. The Australian Maritime Safety Administration has administered bans on ships that are repeat violators or have failed to undertake proper repairs and maintenance.



