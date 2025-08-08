Ireland Tracks Shadow Tanker as it Avoids Sailing the English Channel



Ireland reports that an increasing number of shadow fleet tankers are opting to sail along its west coast to avoid sailing through the English Channel, where they could be challenged by UK authorities to produce insurance documentation. The Irish Times reports the vessels are taking this longer route north of Scotland and west of Ireland because of less sophisticated tracking and not being challenged to provide legitimate documentation.

The latest example began earlier today, August 8, as the Irish Times reports a laden aging taken with a false flag began making its way south along the country’s west coast. It cites Starboard Intelligence, which says the tanker named Blue switched off its AIS signal before entering the Irish EEZ. It loaded crude oil at Ust-Luga and departed on July 31.

The tanker is an example of the types of vessels making up the shadow fleet. TankerTrackers.com lists the Blue as being sanctioned by both the UK and EU, as well as cited by Greenpeace as a danger to the marine environment. TankerTrackers.com is listing over 1,200 tankers in its database of “Officially Blacklisted Tankers.”

Built in 2003, the Blue is 169,000 dwt and is falsely showing registry in Benin. Since 2020, the vessel has had four different identities and claimed registry under six different flags: Benin, Antigua and Barbuda, Liberia, Palau, Djibouti, and Cyprus. Since 2024, management has been reported from Turkey.

The Irish authorities said the ship drew particular attention because of its apparent false flag. They told the Irish Times that the Irish Coast Guard has “instituted specific measures” used to monitor the increasing number of shadow fleet tankers transiting the Irish EEZ. This includes deploying the Air Corps and Naval Service. However, unlike the UK and the Baltic nations, Ireland is not specifically challenging vessels to confirm their identity and insurance information.

Blue resumed transmitting an AIS signal later today. It shows the vessel is heading for the Suez Canal, traveling at a speed of 10 knots. The Irish Times reports the vessel is likely bound for India, which continues to buy Russian oil.



